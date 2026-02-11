Liseberg’s 2025 financial results: more guests, higher revenue and a stabilized economy

After turbulent years marked by the pandemic, a challenging macroeconomic environment, and the tragic Oceana-fire, Liseberg now sees light at the end of the tunnel. The group concludes 2025 with 100,000 more guests and an 8 percent increase in revenue.

Tuesday February 10, Liseberg presented its 2025 annual report, showing that Liseberg has stabilized its financial position after several years of challenges. Over the year, the Liseberg destination welcomed 3 million – an increase of 100,000 compared to the previous year. At the same time, sales per guest rose, which, combined with the higher visitor volume, resulted in a significant revenue increase for the park operations. Liseberg’s accommodation offerings also posted strong development, with higher occupancy and increased revenue per key.

– After 17 months of closure during 2020–2021, the post-pandemic market has not been easy for Liseberg to navigate. Even though we are still a business facing major challenges, we conclude 2025 with some optimism, says Andreas Andersen, CEO and Group President.

The Group’s net revenue amounted to SEK 1,696 million, up from SEK 1,577 million the previous year (+8%). Profit after financial items landed at SEK 16 million, marking a substantial recovery compared to 2023, which was shaped by a difficult economic climate and poor summer weather, and 2024, when the company wrote down the Oceana project by nearly half a billion kronor.

– Liseberg’s profitability is starting to approach pre-pandemic levels. The major difference between now and then is the financial backpack we carry with us from the pandemic, as well as the fact that—for now—we must finance a large part of the Oceana reconstruction ourselves. However, it is positive that, with a stabilized economy and strengthened cash flow, we have the capacity to carry that financial burden, says Andreas Andersen.

Liseberg’s costs for rebuilding Oceana are preliminarily estimated at just over SEK 1 billion. On July 7, 2025, Liseberg filed a lawsuit against the insurance company Trygg-Hansa, which has refused to pay insurance compensation following the fire. Until compensation is received, Liseberg is financing the reconstruction through its own funds and loans, which impacts the Group’s solidity.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Swedish economy is expected to enter a recovery phase, and Liseberg has a cautiously optimistic outlook for the coming year. In addition to the opening of the new family attraction Stormvåg (Storm Wave), several investments are planned in the park, with a clear focus on strengthening the offering for families and Gothenburg residents. This includes the introduction of a new concert concept for younger audiences on the main stage Stora Scenen, as well as further development of the harbour area Hamnområdetwith more weekend events featuring food, beverages and live entertainment.