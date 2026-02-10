Eastern States Exposition announces Showmen’s Park Walk Of Fame during Tampa outdoor amusement industry gatherings

ESE’s Eugene Cassidy offered opening statements and introduced the inductees.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The greater Tampa Bay region is long recognized as the home and winter quarters for many of the nation’s amusement operators, concessionaires and performers. On Tuesday, it served as the backdrop of an exciting announcement for an initiative honoring the individuals, families and organizations whose leadership and ingenuity have shaped one of America’s most impactful entertainment sectors — the fair industry.

Eastern States Exposition (ESE), producer of The Big E, hosted a press conference at the International Independent Showmen’s Association (IISA) Museum, announcing Showmen’s Park, a permanent walk of fame to be installed at its West Springfield, Massachusetts fairgrounds. ESE leadership introduced the inaugural class of inductees and shared details of the installation, with the ceremonial unveiling of the inductees’ stones scheduled for Opening Day of The Big E in September. The press event aligned with the opening of a new exhibit in the IISA Museum on Eastern States Exposition.

Inductees named during the press conference include Johnny and Tina Doolan of Doolan Amusement Co.; Joie Chitwood, Jr., of Joie Chitwood Thrill Show; Bob Commerford, of R.W. Commerford and Sons; Bob and Bea Negus of Conklin Shows; Fred Pittroff, creator and manufacturer of the Giant Slide; and North American Midway Entertainment.

The announcement coincided with annual industry gatherings in the Tampa region, taking place February 8-13, including events hosted by the National Independent Concessionaires Association (NICA), the Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA) and the IISA. Collective membership of these organizations exceeds 8,000.

“Riverview, Gibsonton and the surrounding areas have long been home to the American midway,” said Lee Stevens, two-time past president of the IISA and executive director of the IISA Museum. “This community has served as a base for generations of showmen who play fairs around the country and beyond. The stories of the showman, from all facets of the industry, are preserved in this museum. It’s fitting that this announcement takes place here, in a region that truly understands what it takes to build a fair.”

The Tampa Bay region’s connection to the fair industry extends beyond heritage. It remains an active hub for the operators, suppliers and service providers who work fairs across the country.

“When people walk through a fair, they see the lights, the rides, the food, the entertainment, the clean facilities, but they don’t always see how interconnected it is. You can’t unplug one piece of the equation without compromising the entire event,” said Joe Potillo, past president of the IISA and owner of Potillo Specialty Service, Inc. “Fairs represent billions of dollars in economic activity across this country, and that impact exists because of all of us. Showmen’s Park isn’t just about honoring history; it’s about recognizing the foundation of an industry that supports communities nationwide.”

ESE generates more than $1.2 billion in regional economic impact and represents one of nearly 1,400 annual fairs nationwide contributing more than $50 billion to the U.S. economy, according to the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE). ESE’s main event, The Big E, is recognized as the largest event on the East Coast and the fourth largest fair in North America.

