Accesso and Adyen expand strategic partnership to enhance platform payments capabilities at global scale

ORLANDO — accesso Technology Group, the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment, and cultural markets, today announced the expansion of its long-standing strategic partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses.

This collaboration integrates embedded payments as a core platform capability across the accesso ecosystem. accesso currently supports more than $5 billion in annual transaction volume across digital and on-site journeys. Together, accesso and Adyen’s partnership is designed to deliver the scale and reliability required for complex, high-volume environments spanning multiple regions and sales channels.

The expanded partnership focuses on:

Integrating embedded payments capabilities across all accesso products

Establishing Adyen as accesso’s long-term global financial technology platform

Leveraging global scale to support high-volume, multi-region operations

Supporting continued transaction growth through a resilient payments foundation

Driven by a commitment to long-term innovation in payments and enhancing the guest experience, this partnership supports accesso’s platform evolutions while strengthening Adyen’s role as the strategic payments partner for global high-volume software platforms.

“Deepening our partnership with Adyen reflects our commitment to strengthening Accesso products through scale and trusted technology relationships,” said Steve Brown, CEO at accesso. “By aligning around embedded payments as a core capability, we’re reinforcing a foundation to support our customers and enable long-term growth.” “In the leisure industry, every second of uptime is critical to the guest experience,” said Hemmo Bosscher, SVP, Platforms and Financial Services at Adyen. “By deepening our integration with Accesso, we’re providing a single, unified platform built for the scale and resilience global attractions demand. This ensures that as Accesso grows, their venues can process high-volume transactions across every channel without interruption.”