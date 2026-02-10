Winners of the 2026 NEAAPA Awards announced

NEAAPA is proud to announce the recipient’s of this year’s NEAAPA Awards, which will be handed out on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The Paragon Award is presented to a member that has created marketing outreach or advertising pieces that demonstrate unequaled excellence in the promotion of a product or service. This can include brochures, flyers, print advertising, or social media.

And the winner is…

Splish Splash Water Park, under the direction of Marketing Director Danielle Trombetta, earned NEAAPA’s Paragon Award for Marketing Excellence by pairing big, guest-driven storytelling with a true 360° rollout.

For its 35th season, the team debuted Neon Nights, extending park hours to 10 PM for the first time and turning the experience into an after-dark spectacle – complete with a light-and-sound “bubble tunnel” entry, a live DJ, LED lighting and special effects, and the rare thrill of riding signature slides in the dark. Just as importantly, they backed the concept with a full brand suite and cross-channel promotion across social, the website, in-park signage, and targeted CRM, plus interactive photo ops to build buzz.

In the same milestone season, Splish Splash also showcased standout marketing for its new kid-friendly water playground by inviting guests to help name it through a public sweepstakes vote – driving engagement from announcement through opening, then amplifying the winning “Stingray Bay” reveal with media coverage and ongoing campaign creative across digital, on-site, billboards, and CRM.

The Alan E. Ramsay Safety Award is presented to an individual that has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to safety in the amusement parks and attractions industry. Alan Ramsay, a NEAAPA Past President and Hall of Fame member, was a certified risk evaluator and developed training materials for amusement rides and devices throughout the world. Alan embodied Safety in our industry, and this award was created in his honor as a lasting legacy to his contributions to the industry.

And the winner is …

Cory Cormier, Maintenance Manager of Funtown Splashtown USA, is the recipient of NEAAPA’s Alan E. Ramsay Safety Award in recognition of a long, consistent record of safety leadership and hands-on excellence in maintenance.

Nominators note that Cory has dedicated nearly three decades to the park—rising through roles into maintenance leadership—and is known for meticulous daily pre-operation inspections, including detailed checks of coaster components such as track integrity, restraint systems, and electrical/braking functions to identify and address issues before they become problems. He also brings industry-wide impact through professional credentials (including Level 2 maintenance certification) and service, including participation on the NEAAPA Safety Committee and repeated work on the IAAPA Expo show-floor safety inspection team, where his practical, proactive approach and clear communication help ensure safe environments for exhibitors and attendees alike.

Colleagues further credit Cory with major ride and attraction work at Funtown Splashtown USA – supporting upkeep and improvements across key assets and new installations – reflecting a safety mindset that is not just policy, but a daily practice and personal value.