FACE Amusement Group wins 2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Award

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — FACE Amusement Group has just won the IAAPA Brass Ring Excellence Awards for the Best Talent Acquisition Program. This award celebrates FACE Amusement Group’s exceptional submission, Human Resources Excellence Award – Best Talent Acquisition.

“This award is a powerful affirmation of our people-first philosophy,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “We’ve been intentional about creating recruiting strategies that go beyond filling positions as we focus on building long-term career paths, investing in leadership development and fostering a culture where our team members can thrive. To be recognized by IAAPA on a global stage is an incredible honor.”

The IAAPA Brass Ring Award comes from a nostalgic tradition at early amusement parks, where carousel riders would reach for a brass ring symbolizing luck and accomplishment. IAAPA honors that legacy by mirroring the same concept into an award that celebrates excellence in the attractions industry.

The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards symbolize innovation, originality, and impact in the global attractions industry. From exhilarating entertainment and standout marketing campaigns to delicious food offerings and impactful human resources programs, these awards honor the companies raising the bar across the industry.

FACE Amusement Group’s award-winning submission for the Best Talent Acquisition Program reflects the company’s commitment to going beyond simply posting open positions. The organization focused on building a meaningful, people-first strategy centered on developing employees from the ground up. This approach emphasizes a workplace culture that is welcoming, engaging and growth-focused, while providing team members with the training, knowledge and support needed to succeed. From creating distinctive job postings that reflect the company’s culture to delivering structured onboarding, hands-on training and ongoing professional development, FACE has invested in building career pathways that allow employees to advance within the company and carry valuable skills throughout their careers.

FACE Amusement Group is honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the team’s dedication, innovation and long-term commitment to excellence in talent acquisition within the attractions industry. Being acknowledged by IAAPA, an organization representing the highest standards across the global attractions community, is a meaningful milestone for the company. The recognition validates the significant time, energy and passion invested in developing a strong recruitment and employee development program, and the team is proud to be celebrated alongside other outstanding organizations around the world.