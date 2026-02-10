Former Altitude Trampoline Park and Sky Zone Operations Director Jamie Turnbow joins VenueSumo as Vice President, Americas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — VenueSumo, a fast-growing, all-in-one venue management software platform for the attractions and leisure industry, today announced the appointment of Jamie Turnbow as Vice President, Americas.

Turnbow joins VenueSumo following senior operational leadership roles at Altitude Trampoline Park and Sky Zone, where she led large, multi-site portfolios across the United States. Her appointment comes as VenueSumo accelerates global expansion and deepens its partnership-first approach with venue operators.

With decades of hands-on experience at some of the world’s most recognizable indoor entertainment brands, Turnbow brings deep expertise in venue performance, systems optimization, guest experience, staffing, and operational scalability. Her background operating at scale provides VenueSumo customers with practical, real-world insight from someone who has faced the same operational challenges firsthand.

“Jamie has lived and breathed the day-to-day realities of running large, high-volume family entertainment venues,” said Alex White, Director at VenueSumo. “She understands exactly what matters most to operators on the ground. That experience is invaluable as we continue to scale globally and serve our customers.”

In her role at VenueSumo, Turnbow will have end-to-end responsibility for establishing and scaling VenueSumo across the Americas. She will work closely with product, customer success, and growth teams to guide product direction, onboarding strategy, and operational best practices for multi-location and enterprise venue groups. VenueSumo will also be building a dedicated U.S.-based operational team reporting directly to Turnbow.

“VenueSumo is clearly built by people who understand how venues actually operate,” said Turnbow. “The platform solves real operational problems—not theoretical ones. I’m excited to join the team and help shape the next phase of growth while supporting operators across the Americas.”

Turnbow’s appointment comes as VenueSumo continues strong growth across Australia, the United States, Europe, and South Africa. Adoption of the platform is rapidly increasing among trampoline parks, indoor play centres, waterparks, attractions, zoos and family entertainment venues seeking a unified platform and a trusted technology partner. VenueSumo is trusted by leading venue brands including Flip Out, Bounce INC, iPlay Australia, Jellystone Park, and Dreamskape.