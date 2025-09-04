Fall festivities at Morey’s Piers

THE WILDWOODS, N.J. — The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of FUN at Morey’s Piers. With both new and returning events, there’s more excitement ahead following Labor Day Weekend.

Introducing – When PigDogs Fly!

Visit PigDog Beach and Bar BQ for ultimate viewing of Wildwood’s “Thunder over the Waves” on September 6th from 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM! (Insider tip, stop by on September 5th as well when the pilots will practice for their routine on Saturday).

Puppapalooza Returns

Puppapalooza is back to give four-legged friends their day in the sun. Start the day with a beach walk alongside your pup, then splash into Raging Waters Water Park for a doggie pool party to close out the Waterpark season. Afterward, head to PigDog Beach Bar for Yappy Hour. It’s the perfect way to end the dog days of summer. It’s a tail-wagging tradition that both pups and their people look forward to every year. www.moreyspiers.com/event/puppapalooza/

Introducing – Morey’s Boardwalk Bier Run – A Toast to the Finish Line

Another exciting addition is the Boardwalk Bier Run, a 2-mile course that steps off from PigDog Beach at 5:30 p.m. Participants will make their way along the scenic Wildwood beach and boardwalk, with refreshing beverage stops at Curley’s, Adventure Pier, and more. The finish line at Wilhelms on Mariner’s Pier will reward runners with a commemorative stein, a giant Bavarian pretzel, and an evening of live music and festivities. www.moreyspiers.com/event/boardwalk-bier-run/

Oktoberfest and Ceremonial Keg Tapping Returns

Join us on Saturday, September 13th at 6:00 PM as the Morey family and team kick off Oktoberfest with our ceremonial keg tapping. This coincides with the finish of the Boardwalk Bier Run, and immediately precedes our annual Stein Holding Contest!

Oktoberfest will run weekends starting September 12-October 12. The Pier will be decked out with Oktoberfest themed decorations, and each day will feature live music, festive roaming musicians, authentic German fare, and activities for all ages! www.moreyspiers.com/oktoberfest-at-moreys/

Introducing – Founder’s Haus

Morey’s Piers is debuting Founder Haus – an immersive, ticketed Oktoberfest dining experience at Founder’s Grub and Pub. Hosted on Saturday, September 20 and September 27, Founder Haus offers guests the chance to have an authentic Oktoberfest experience. With an evening filled with classic German flavors and festive traditions. Attendees will enjoy Family Style appetizers, a special German fare menu, and all your favorite seasonal beers. With limited seating, tickets are encouraged in advance for this one-of-a-kind celebration. www.moreyspiers.com/event/founderhaus/

Just because summer is on its way out doesn’t mean that there isn’t plenty of more fun to be had. For more information on Oktoberfest and tickets to special events please visit www.moreyspiers.com.