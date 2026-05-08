P2:3 Consulting welcomes Aqua Tile as a surfacing partner for aquatic facilities

P2:3 Consulting is partnering with Aqua Tile to help waterpark operators address one of the most common challenges in aquatic facilities: keeping wet guest areas safer, more comfortable, and easier to maintain.

As waterpark operators continue to look for ways to enhance the guest experience while managing aging infrastructure, safety concerns, and long-term maintenance costs, Aqua Tile offers a practical solution for high-traffic wet environments. Their aquatic surfacing products are designed to provide a more comfortable, slip-resistant, and durable surface for areas where traditional materials can become hot, slick, or difficult to maintain.

For P2:3 Consulting, the partnership reflects a continued commitment to connecting waterpark owners and operators with high-quality companies that bring meaningful value to the industry.

“At P2:3, we are always looking for partners who understand the real-world needs of waterpark operators,” said Johnny Blevins, President/CEO of P2:3 Consulting. “Aqua Tile brings a strong solution to a very common challenge in our industry. Their product supports safer guest spaces, better long-term performance, and an improved experience for families visiting aquatic facilities. That makes them a natural fit for the parks and clients we serve.”

Aqua Tile’s surfacing solutions are designed for aquatic environments such as pool decks, splash pads, waterpark walkways, locker rooms, and other wet-use areas. With a focus on durability, slip resistance, comfort, and visual appeal, Aqua Tile helps operators address both guest-facing improvements and behind-the-scenes maintenance concerns.

The partnership will allow P2:3 Consulting and Aqua Tile to work together on opportunities where improved surfacing can help enhance safety, extend the life of facility spaces, and support better overall park operations.

“P2:3 Consulting has a strong understanding of what waterpark operators need to run successful facilities,” said Shawn Travis, President/CEO of Aqua Tile. “We are excited to partner with a team that values practical innovation and shares our commitment to improving aquatic spaces for both operators and guests.”

Together, P2:3 Consulting and Aqua Tile aim to support waterpark owners, municipalities, resorts, and aquatic facility operators as they invest in safer, more comfortable, and more sustainable guest environments.