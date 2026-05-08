Story Land Theme park unveils full lineup of new experiences for 2026 season

GLEN, N.H. — Story Land, New Hampshire’s Best Amusement Park for Kids, is introducing an all-new lineup of experiences for 2026, bringing fresh energy and new ways to play to the Place Where Fantasy Lives. This season highlights brand-new shows, reimagined offerings, and the return of fan-favorite attractions.

Park goers of all ages will be delighted with more rides, new shows, and new ways to experience all the magic of Story Land. All-new details include:

NEW! Turtle Twirl & Crazy Barn – Two iconic rides will make a grand return this season as Turtle Twirl and Crazy Barn reopen to riders. Turtle Twirl originally debuted at Story Land in 1996 and was moved to make way for the 2024 debut of the park’s largest capital investment ever, Moo Lagoon. Both attractions will offer fun for the whole family and are expected to be open throughout the summer and fall seasons.

– Two iconic rides will make a grand return this season as Turtle Twirl and Crazy Barn reopen to riders. Turtle Twirl originally debuted at Story Land in 1996 and was moved to make way for the 2024 debut of the park’s largest capital investment ever, Moo Lagoon. Both attractions will offer fun for the whole family and are expected to be open throughout the summer and fall seasons. NEW! Topsy Turvy Party: A Mad Royal Bash – A brand interactive experience is taking over the Hilltop Theater, where Cinderella is hosting the most perfectly polished birthday celebration. Everything is going exactly as planned… until the Mad Hatter crashes the fun. This interactive add-on experience will take place three times daily throughout the summer season.

– A brand interactive experience is taking over the Hilltop Theater, where Cinderella is hosting the most perfectly polished birthday celebration. Everything is going exactly as planned… until the Mad Hatter crashes the fun. This interactive add-on experience will take place three times daily throughout the summer season. NEW! TimeSaver Pass – This new addition for 2026 allows visitors to spend less time waiting in line and more time on rides. TimeSaver Passes offer expedited access to lines at some of the park’s most popular rides, including Bamboo Chutes, Polar Coaster, Antique Cars, and more.

– This new addition for 2026 allows visitors to spend less time waiting in line and more time on rides. TimeSaver Passes offer expedited access to lines at some of the park’s most popular rides, including Bamboo Chutes, Polar Coaster, Antique Cars, and more. NEW! Character Dinner – This beloved event has been completely reimagined and is now packed with musical fairytale fun where dinner guests can expect appearances from Cinderella, the Mad Hatter, and Alice. The add-on dining experience will be offered daily beginning June 22 at the World Pavilion and features a kid-friendly buffet with options like mac and cheese, BBQ pulled pork, chicken, and more.

– This beloved event has been completely reimagined and is now packed with musical fairytale fun where dinner guests can expect appearances from Cinderella, the Mad Hatter, and Alice. The add-on dining experience will be offered daily beginning June 22 at the World Pavilion and features a kid-friendly buffet with options like mac and cheese, BBQ pulled pork, chicken, and more. NEW! Story Squad – This all-new show takes over the midways throughout Story Land and encourages families to become a part of the story as beloved characters act out playful adventures, with each show bringing a new twist – from fairy tales to western fun and prehistoric surprises.

– This all-new show takes over the midways throughout Story Land and encourages families to become a part of the story as beloved characters act out playful adventures, with each show bringing a new twist – from fairy tales to western fun and prehistoric surprises. NEW! Fairy Trail – This interactive scavenger hunt challenges kids and families to find each of the fairy doors hidden around Story Land. Visitors are encouraged to start the hunt at Miss Muffet’s Market where they can pick up a scavenger hunt card and check off each door off the list throughout their visit.

Since 2018, Story Land has partnered with Fred Rogers Productions to bring Daniel Tiger, from the Emmy-award winning PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, to the park. This season, there are two all-new ways for families to enjoy meet and greets with Daniel Tiger. Daniel Tiger’s Morning Make-Believe is an all-new breakfast show that gets kids up, moving, and using their imaginationsbefore a fun-filled day at Story Land. Neighbor Days returns to Story Land for its second year and offers kid-centric entertainment, engaging story times, themed scavenger hunts, and more.

“Every new experience we’re introducing this season is designed with our guests in mind,” said General Manager Chris Kearsing. “From returning favorites to brand-new shows, these additions reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing the Story Land experience for every family who walks through our gates. For generations, guests have made Story Land a part of their traditions, and we’re proud to continue evolving in ways that honor those memories while creating new ones for years to come.”

To celebrate all that is new to come this season at Story Land, the park is currently offering savings of up to $140 on Single Day Tickets and savings of up to $40 on 2026 Season Passes. Select Season Passes include unique perks like free friend tickets, in-park discounts, and more.