Carnival returns to PortAventura World for its most special year

For the third consecutive year, PortAventura World is kicking off its new season with Carnival celebrations. Every weekend in March, visitors to the resort will be able to enjoy the rhythms, colours, and festivities inspired by this iconic festival known around the world and also by those in the resort’s immediate surroundings.

Along these lines, this year the company has opted for new parades led by groups from neighbouring municipalities, boosting their visibility and demonstrating the incredible talents of the area’s vibrant ensembles. The chosen troupes are Colours Fantasy, Sinhus, Aerodance, Pandora and Torres Jordi, as well as the Bombastik batucada and the Bandarra Street Orkestra. The carnival companies are also debuting new and carefully designed costumes. All these street entertainers can be found in the different areas of the resort during opening hours, from open to close. This new proposal is in conjunction with the schedule of exclusive shows for this time of year.

Fernando Aldecoa, general manager of PortAventura World: “We are very proud to be able to talk about the most locally sourced Carnival we have had to date at PortAventura World. Our aim is to make a positive impact on our surroundings and by taking actions such as these we hope to promote recognition of the local troupes that organise their parades with such care for the enjoyment of our visitors. In addition, this year the Carnival marks the beginning of a very special season for us, with the celebration of our 30th anniversary, which will last throughout the year”.

This also marks the start of PortAventura World’s thirtieth anniversary season, a unique milestone that the first visitors of the season can enjoy with the special themed decorations adorning the streets of the entire resort. From 1 March to 6 January 2026, the resort will be fully dedicated to commemorating its most special year, full of surprises and moments to remember.

With the aim of improving the experience of visitors who choose to stay in the park’s hotels and Club PortAventura members, the resort has arranged the exclusive opening of the Mediterrània and Far West areas of PortAventura Park every Friday until 4 April, from 5 pm to 10 pm. PortAventura Park will extend its usual opening hours on these dates, giving visitors the opportunity to celebrate Carnival and its 30th anniversary during the entire weekends.