Viva Las Vegas! Legoland California unveils its new Miniland Las Vegas!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Feeling lucky and ready to roll the LEGO dice? Grab your chips and head to LEGOLAND California Resort for a kid-friendly Vegas adventure! Built from more than 1.5 mil LEGO bricks, MINILAND Las Vegas has officially re-opened at the Carlsbad theme park, offering the perfect family-friendly Vegas experience.

MINILAND Las Vegas has been a beloved landmark at the Park for nearly two decades and Master Model Builders have been hard at work bringing the LEGO city to life once again with all-new details for guests to enjoy! With over 1,500 new Minilanders, 200 new LEGO vehicles and four new iconic LEGO built buildings, the newly refreshed MINILAND Las Vegas recreates the vibrant sights and sounds of the famous Las Vegas Strip.

What’s New in MINILAND Las Vegas:

Hard “Block” Hotel: Standing more than six feet tall and eight feet wide, this structure is built from more than 130,000 bricks and took Master Model Builders more than 600 hours to design and build.

Crafted from 125,000 LEGO bricks, this hotel took nearly 520 hours to create.

Reaching five feet tall and inspired by the iconic Luxor hotel, this build is made from 30,000 bricks and required 130 hours of meticulous design and building time.

Inspired by the STRAT Hotel, the LEGO build stands 15 feet tall, making it the tallest structure in MINILAND Las Vegas! Comprised of 33,000 LEGO bricks, it took Master Model Builders 224 hours to create.

This out-of-this world car show features spaceships and aliens, with a fun Elvis impersonation contest you can spot among the Minilanders!

LEGOLAND® California Resort is offering a fantastic deal for families looking to explore the new MINILAND Las Vegas with BIG savings this spring! For a limited time, purchase a Hopper ticket and get a second day FREE. Plus, families can turn their visit into a vacation and save up to 15% on hotel rooms!

Here’s the Deal: