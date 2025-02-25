Arcade operations expert Chris Barker joins Intercard’s account team

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has added amusement industry veteran and arcade operations expert Chris Barker to its team as an account executive.

Chris has been in the amusement industry for 25 years and has experience in installing, operating and maintaining arcades for amusement and water parks, FECs and route operations. He joins Intercard after a successful tenure as a district manager for industry leader Family Entertainment Group. There he helped develop the sensational “Human Claw Experience” that puts players into a large-scale claw machine by suspending them in the air over a pit filled with prizes that they try to pick up.

Chris has worked with several other industry giants, including Player One Amusement Group, Elaut USA and Tricorp Amusements.

“Chris’s extensive experience in large outdoor venues makes him a strong addition to the Intercard team as we continue to grow our customer base,” says Rob Geiger, North America sales manager for Intercard.

A Pittsburgh native, Chris’ first arcade memory is playing the classic “Fascination” rollerball game at the legendary Kennywood Amusement Park. He began his professional arcade career as a technician for Dave & Buster’s in Pittsburgh. His favorite arcade game is “NFL Blitz 1999.” “That was one of the games I played in high school,” says Chris, “I actually own one and I keep it nice and clean and running.”

Chris Barker is available at [email protected] to answer questions about Intercard’s popular products and services.