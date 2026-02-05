Island H2O is now hiring: Hiring Fair to take place on Sunday, Feb. 8

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Island H2O Water Park is hosting a hiring fair on Sunday February 8 to fill over 250 roles at the award-winning water park. Island H2O is hiring positions in every area of the park including Lifeguards, Food and Beverage, Guest Services, Retail, Park Services, Security, First Aid and more. The hiring event will take place from 10am to 2pm.

“Our team members are the heart of our water park,” said Dawn Priebe, General Manager of Island H2O Water Park. “This season we have an exciting line-up of new events and experiences for our guests and our team members help us deliver great guest service to each of them. We are looking for people who want to be a part of others’ summer adventures and vacation memories.”

Island H2O Water Park is committed to creating a positive work environment and culture for all team members. Benefits include flexible scheduling, competitive wages, free park admission, discounted tickets for friends and family, in-park discounts on food and merchandise, exclusive team member events and more.

The in-person Hiring Fair will take place on Sunday, February 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Island H2O Water Park, 3230 Inspiration Way, Kissimmee, Florida. Job seekers must be at least 16 years of age and bring two forms of identification to the event.

Interested candidates who cannot make the Hiring Fair are encouraged to apply online at https://islandh2owaterpark.com/park-info-park-hours/jobs/. Potential lifeguard candidates will need to take part in a swim test that day, and are encouraged to bring a swimsuit, towel and change of clothing.

Island H2O Water Park will open for the 2026 season on Friday, March 6. The nationally recognized park is known for its fun-filled water activities including thrilling slides, relaxing lazy river, interactive kids play area, giant wave pool, private guest cabanas and overall island getaway atmosphere. Fun in the park continues after dark with the exclusive Island Family Nights events and the “Island Nights 21 and Over” concerts and experiences.

Island H2O Water Park Season Passes are on sale now for just $60.99 each. Season passholders receive exclusive benefits throughout the years including free parking, free “bring a friend” ticket, exclusive events and discounts throughout the season on cabanas and park tickets.