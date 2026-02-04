RWS Global strengthens global operations with key leadership appointments as company expands across critical markets

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Global, the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, today announced two strategic leadership appointments to support the company as it scales end‑to‑end entertainment operations across parks and destinations worldwide. Kathy Bagshaw has been appointed Senior Advisor, Operations, focused on strengthening delivery and operational excellence across major parks for key partners, including Merlin Entertainments. AJ Gardner has been named General Manager of RWS Global’s new Middle East headquarters in Riyadh, advancing the company’s long‑term investment in the region and supporting several key projects in development.

These appointments come as RWS Global continues its rapid operational expansion across key global markets. Since 2024, RWS Global has nearly doubled the number of theme parks they serve annually. According to Grand View Research, the global amusement park market was valued at $102.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $149.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025-2030. This surge is fueled by rising disposable income and a growing middle class in developing economies, resulting in increased spending on leisure and entertainment. Positioned at the forefront of this trend, RWS Global continues to innovate and expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its operational leadership to meet the growing demand for fully integrated entertainment production and operations worldwide.

Kathy Bagshaw brings more than 25 years of experience from the event and entertainment operations team at Merlin Entertainments and will play a key role in growing RWS Global’s impact across major parks and destinations worldwide as the company develops additional long‑term partnerships. With extensive background in leading complex entertainment operations, Bagshaw will be a critical asset to RWS Global as it continues to grow its operational scale and deliver consistent, high‑quality experiences across markets. She will support the development, production and day‑to‑day delivery of live entertainment across Merlin Entertainments locations, following their 2025 appointment of RWS Global as its preferred entertainment production partner.

In addition, RWS Global has significantly expanded its presence in the Middle East with the opening of a new headquarters in downtown Riyadh, highlighting the company’s long‑term commitment to one of the world’s fastest‑growing entertainment regions. Leading the office is AJ Gardner, an established experience strategy and operations executive with significant regional expertise. Gardner most recently served as Manager of Entertainment and Events at Six Flags Qiddiya City in Riyadh and previously held key roles at Dubai Parks & Resorts as well as at additional major entertainment organizations across the Midde East. His diverse background in creative production, operational management and live event strategy positions him to drive RWS Global’s continued growth and partnership expansion across the market.

“We are thrilled to be expanding at this accelerated pace and to welcome Kathy and AJ to our team,” said Jake McCoy, Chief Operating Officer, RWS Global. “Their leadership, expertise and deep understanding of complex entertainment operations across key markets will be instrumental as we strengthen our foundation worldwide and expand our ability to deliver innovative, high‑value entertainment experiences at scale.”

RWS Global is developing thousands of brand-new, live experiences across amusement parks and resorts this year, introducing bold new entertainment offerings for guests worldwide, including groundbreaking productions, immersive storytelling, scenic design and décor, all designed to deepen engagement and bring even more magic to the visitor experience.