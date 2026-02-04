Award-winning Aquatica Orlando raises the bar in 2026 with new parkwide enhancements and reimagined events

ORLANDO — Aquatica Orlando, the #1 outdoor water park in the country, is making 2026 its most exciting season yet, unveiling a wave of park-wide enhancements, improved dining experiences, and elevated signature events designed to make every visit faster, more comfortable, and more rewarding for guests.

From smoother arrivals to reimagined seasonal celebrations and exclusive Pass Member moments, Aquatica is expanding the ways guests can experience fun, value, and convenience throughout the year. One of the top-rated water parks in the country is getting even better, setting the stage for a season defined by enhanced comfort, efficiency, and guest-first improvements.



“As one of the most consistently top-rated water parks in the country, Aquatica Orlando has earned its reputation by listening to guests and continuing to evolve,” said Bradley Gilmour, Park President of Aquatica Orlando. “In 2026, we’re building on that legacy with several million dollars in park-wide enhancements, from improved arrival flow and refreshed guest spaces to upgraded dining and operational improvements, all designed to make every visit smoother, more comfortable, and more memorable for families and Pass Members.”

Smoother Arrivals, Better Flow

Guests will notice improvements across Aquatica Orlando designed to make visits smoother and more relaxing. Plans are underway to add a fourth toll booth, designed to improve traffic flow and make entry into the park faster and easier ahead of the summer season. In addition, new fans, upgraded shade structures, and additional umbrellas are being installed in high-traffic areas, attraction queues, and dining locations.

Across the park, Aquatica has completed extensive updates, including fresh paint, resurfaced areas, cleaned exteriors, updated landscaping, and refurbished guest spaces, ensuring the park looks and feels ready for the season ahead. Popular features like heated waterways continue to offer guests more comfort during cooler months.

Fresh Dining Spaces and Faster Service

Aquatica Orlando is enhancing the food and beverage experience with newly refreshed and expanded dining locations. Guests can enjoy Papa’s Pizza, now open for the season as a convenient grab-and-go option, Coffee & Funnel Cake Shop for classic park treats, and a reimagined Ke-re’s Bar, featuring expanded capacity, added amenities, and a more vibrant atmosphere.

To help guests spend less time waiting and more time enjoying the park, Aquatica is expanding mobile food ordering options, including QR-code ordering with food and drinks delivered directly to guests’ chairs from cabanas to premium loungers.

Signature Events, Reimagined

Aquatica’s most popular seasonal events return in 2026 with new energy and even more reasons to visit:

Aloha to Summer arrives earlier this year, bringing island-inspired fun just in time for spring break, along with exclusive perks and access opportunities for Annual Pass Members.

arrives earlier this year, bringing island-inspired fun just in time for spring break, along with exclusive perks and access opportunities for Annual Pass Members. Aqua Glow , the park’s high-energy nighttime splash party, returning with new enhancements planned.

, the park’s high-energy nighttime splash party, returning with new enhancements planned. ILLUMINATE, Aquatica’s winter celebration, returns shining brighter than ever with expanded lighting and lantern displays.

Community & Family Favorites

Beyond large-scale seasonal celebrations, Aquatica Orlando continues to offer experiences designed for families and meaningful community impact.

The Ultimate Playdate (Select Dates, April 6 – August 24) is designed especially for preschoolers and their families, The Ultimate Playdate invites guests to enjoy early access to Turi’s Kids Cove before the park officially opens. This relaxed, kid-friendly experience gives little ones a head start on splashy fun in a comfortable morning setting. Annual Pass Members receive added perks during Ultimate Playdate, including a continental breakfast and a voucher for a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée, making it an even more rewarding way to visit.

is designed especially for preschoolers and their families, The Ultimate Playdate invites guests to enjoy early access to Turi’s Kids Cove before the park officially opens. This relaxed, kid-friendly experience gives little ones a head start on splashy fun in a comfortable morning setting. Annual Pass Members receive added perks during Ultimate Playdate, including a continental breakfast and a voucher for a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée, making it an even more rewarding way to visit. Polar Plunge returns February 14, 2026, marking its 16th anniversary at Aquatica Orlando in support of Special Olympics Florida. Participants can register individually or as part of a team to raise funds and take the plunge for a great cause. This Valentine’s Day tradition features fundraising rewards, live music, food and beverages, costume contests, and a VIP experience for top-raising teams.

More Reasons to Visit, Especially for Pass Members

Annual Pass Members will see more value than ever in 2026, with early-access experiences, after-hours events, exclusive ride access, and visit-and-earn rewards designed to encourage repeat visits throughout the year.

Pass Member Slide Nights (Select Nights, March 13 – September 11) offer after-hours access on select nights, along with select culinary offerings and special pricing on guest tickets, giving Pass Members even more flexibility to enjoy the park with friends and family. Additional friends & family-style experiences and Pass Member moments will be announced throughout the season.

offer after-hours access on select nights, along with select culinary offerings and special pricing on guest tickets, giving Pass Members even more flexibility to enjoy the park with friends and family. Additional friends & family-style experiences and Pass Member moments will be announced throughout the season. Early Entry on Weekends in May gives Pass Members exclusive access every Saturday and Sunday, with select attractions opening 30 minutes before the park opens to the public. This gives Pass Members more time to splash, slide, and play before the day begins.

An Award-Winning Water Park Difference

Recognized as one of the best water parks in the world by USA Today’s 10Best for more than a decade, Aquatica Orlando has earned national and local recognition for its slides, rivers, and wave pools, delivering innovative attractions and guest-focused enhancements that keep families coming back year after year. With enhanced comfort, refreshed spaces, and a full lineup of events and exclusives, 2026 is the year to rediscover Aquatica Orlando, whether it’s your first visit or your fifteenth.