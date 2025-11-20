Sally Dark Rides and Doha Quest announce partnership to bring “Guardians of the Hidden Chamber,” the first-ever Mini dark ride to Qatar

ORLANDO — Sally Dark Rides, a global leader in immersive dark rides, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Doha Quest, Qatar’s largest indoor theme park at the heart of Doha Oasis, to deliver “Guardians of the Hidden Chamber,” a first-of-its-kind Mini dark ride coming soon to the award-winning theme park.

The partnership was officially finalized during a press conference and contract signing at IAAPA Expo Orlando on Wednesday, November 19 at Sally Dark Rides Booth #2267.

“Guardians of the Hidden Chamber” introduces an all-new dark ride experience that blends high-tech interactivity with cinematic storytelling, placing guests inside a fully developed adventure game brought to life. This groundbreaking attraction marks the debut of Sally’s Mini™ dark ride format and is the first installation in the world.

Designed to fit a compact footprint while delivering blockbuster-level immersion, the attraction combines physical sets, dynamic media, and family-friendly action. Guests join the Quest Archaeological Group on a VIP tour of a newly uncovered underground chamber—only to accidentally awaken an army of ancient Guardians sworn to protect it. What follows is a thrilling chase through a subterranean labyrinth, where riders use custom handheld devices, known as “Fright Lights,” to defend themselves against the enchanted warriors.

Featuring trackless Expedition Vehicles, onboard lighting and audio, interactive gameplay, and a ride time of more than four minutes, ‘Guardians of the Hidden Chamber’ pushes the boundaries of what compact attractions can deliver.

“We’re honored to bring ‘Guardians of the Hidden Chamber’ to Doha Quest at the heart of Doha Oasis leisure destination and to debut our first Mini™ dark ride in such a visionary park,” said Rolf Paegert, CEO of Sally Dark Rides. “This attraction showcases just how much storytelling, interactivity, and excitement can be packed into a smaller footprint without compromising a world-class experience.”

Adding to this, Heiko Engels, General Manager of Doha Quest, stated: “At Quest, we offer experiences that challenge expectations and set new benchmarks for indoor entertainment. As part of the wider Doha Oasis experience, this partnership with Sally Dark Rides strengthens our mission, grounded in a shared dedication to innovation and high standards. ‘Guardians of the Hidden Chamber’ is a testament to this commitment; an attraction crafted with the level of detail, immersion, and innovation our guests have come to expect.”

Doha Quest has quickly emerged as a global standout for its innovative rides and richly themed environments. The addition of ‘Guardians of the Hidden Chamber’ introduces a new style of action-adventure dark ride to the park’s lineup, expanding its appeal to families, gamers, and thrill-seekers alike.