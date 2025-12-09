Martha Ebersole of Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs elected IAFE Zone 1 Director

DENVER, Colo. — Martha Ebersole of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs has been elected Zone 1 Director of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE). The election took place during the association’s annual business session at the 2025 IAFE Convention & Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

Ebersole brings decades of experience and a deep passion for advancing fairs throughout Zone 1, which includes nine states and five Canadian provinces. Her personal philosophy centers on community involvement and positive leadership: “Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference,” she often says. As Zone Director, she plans to strengthen communication and participation among fairs within the zone and expand involvement in zone meetings and initiatives.

A lifelong supporter of the fair industry, Ebersole’s involvement began in her youth, when she assisted her parents and the local Grange in restarting the Perry County Fair. She has served on the Perry County Fair Board for nearly 20 years, leading efforts in sponsorship and grant development, managing the Queen program and stage entertainment, and coordinating advertising and production of the official fair book.

Her leadership extends to the state level, with 15 years of service on the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs (PSACF) Board. She served two years as Vice President (2021–2023) and two years as President (2023–2025), a period she describes as an honor and an opportunity to help guide the association’s direction. She currently serves as Chair of the Legislative Committee, the Msgr. John W. Mignot Memorial Scholarship, and the Communications Committee, and remains actively involved in supporting the State Fair Queen Contest and Special Baking contests held during the Pennsylvania Farm Show each January.

Beyond her work with fairs, Ebersole is deeply rooted in her community. She is a lifetime member of Oliver Grange in Newport, PA, and a member of Perry County Pomona Grange. She has previously served as a state officer and as Youth Director, and currently sits on the board of The Friends of the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Ebersole’s leadership, collaborative spirit, and commitment to strengthening fairs and agricultural communities make her an outstanding choice to serve as IAFE Zone 1 Director.