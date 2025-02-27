Indonesia’s famed Taman Safari Theme Park and Safari Resorts owner engages Legacy Entertainment to help master plan and design its next generation of visitor experiences

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and JAKARTA, Indonesia — Taman Safari, Indonesia’s respected owner and operator of nine major parks and four safari resorts, has paired up with US-based Legacy Entertainment, to master plan and design its next-generation of experiences and attractions. Legacy will focus on Taman Safari Bogor – the chain’s original park, which debuted in April 1986. That park is located about an hour’s drive from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

“Taman Safari Bogor is an icon of Indonesia,” said Taylor Jeffs, President and Chief Creative Officer of Legacy Entertainment. “Everyone who grew up in and around Jakarta has a deep nostalgia for that park. Our team is honored to be entrusted with the task of enriching the park – which has been offering visitors a much beloved experience for nearly 40 years — with next-generation excitement.”

Built on the site of a former Tea Plantation, Taman Safari Bogor was an immediate success upon its opening in 1986. The park’s success and need for added capacity led to a series of rapid expansions over the course of time, without a unifying vision to tie them together. According to Mr. Jeffs, this has led to major new design opportunities that are now available to the creative team at Legacy Entertainment.

“Located in a lush valley near the Gede Pangrango Mountain, Taman Safari Bogor is perhaps the most beautiful site I’ve encountered in my two decades in the business,” Mr. Jeffs continued. “Not only are we working together to solve all of the operational challenges that have popped up over the last forty years, but we are also implementing next-generation designs, both in terms of animal habitats and cinematic-scale immersion.”

And what does a next-generation Safari Park look like? According to Mr. Jeffs, Legacy’s new designs for the site will dramatically deviate from the ordinary. “Since the Hagenbeck revolution (Carl Hagenbeck was a German merchant of wild animals who created the modern zoo in the late 1800’s, with animal enclosures without bars to better present their natural habitats) virtually all zoos and safari parks have sported an international theme, with zones and architecture aiming to recreate international locales. Our goal is to put the spotlight back on the animals at Taman Safari Bogor, and to create a new visual storytelling medium that honors and celebrates these magnificent creatures.”

More details about the future of Taman Safari Bogor will be revealed later this year.