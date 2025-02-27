Dollywood prepares for 40th anniversary season with multiple construction projects to enhance guest experience

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, members of the media were able to get a firsthand look at several of the more than 100 off-season construction projects currently taking place at Dollywood theme park. When Dollywood opens to season passholders on Friday, March 14, they’ll be able to experience for themselves how these projects continue to advance Dollywood’s well-known position as one of the world’s best theme parks.

Following a year of record attendance in 2024, Dollywood Parks & Resorts has another stellar year planned for guests in 2025, its 40th operational season. Last year, the park added The Dolly Parton Experience—subsequently named by USA Today as one of the Top Five Best New Theme Park attractions in 2024—and celebrated the first full year of operation for the company’s second lodging property, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

Additionally, Dollywood’s Splash Country celebrates its 25th season, while Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa enjoys its 10th year of operation in 2025. In a year full of milestone anniversaries, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library marks its 30th anniversary, and as of today, has gifted nearly 265 million books to children around the world age five and younger.

Dollywood theme park opens on Friday, March 14 for Season Passholder and Media Day, with the first day of general public operation on Saturday, March 15. All of the projects and calendar changes have been undertaken with one thing in mind—Dollywood guests.

“Dollywood Parks & Resorts has truly become a leading family vacation destination,” said Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company. “Our guests continue to tell us that the experience provided at Dollywood leaves them with a feeling of attentiveness and care they can’t find many places. In fact, last season we were named Tripadvisor’s top US theme park based on actual guest reviews, and we even were named as the #1 attraction in the entire world that visitors long to return to the most after they’ve visited the first time.

“And all of this really isn’t a coincidence. I’m proud of our Dollywood hosts for providing a guest experience unmatched by any other. We truly believe the only way to provide that atmosphere is by asking guests for their honest opinions and listening fully to what they tell us. Our hosts are empowered to listen to our guests and many of the projects our teams are working on right now are due to guest feedback we’ve received.”

Media members were able to see a number of those off-season projects, including progress on the two largest: the Wilderness Pass Restaurant and a new 750-space parking lot. Both are set to open later this spring. A number of enhancement projects throughout Dollywood bring new excitement for guests, including refreshes in Country Fair and The Village. Among the changes in Country Fair are a new splash pad and expanded seating area—the perfect place for parents and the youngest Dollywood fans seeking a quick break in the action—while The Village receives bright new touches and the reimagining of the Imagination Playhouse.

Projects like the new parking area and Wilderness Pass Restaurant are important pieces of the company’s half-billion dollar, 10-year expansion plan announced by Dolly and Naughton in 2021. Naughton says the expansion strategy should allow Dollywood Parks & Resorts to remain among America’s top theme park destinations.

“We really do offer something different here,” he explained. “Our hosts go far beyond the everyday tasks they complete at excellence each day. Our hosts make a true connection with our guests, making them feel like they’re part of the family. It’s been that way since the park opened. Those connections can’t be bought and are what attract so many people to visit. As we move forward, it is important to grow our infrastructure and offerings in a way that allows Dollywood Parks & Resorts to support the unparalleled atmosphere created by our hosts. Once you visit, you’ll understand why there is nowhere like Dollywood.”

During the tour, media had an opportunity to sample culinary offerings from the new Wilderness Pass Restaurant, while also interacting with several current Dollywood hosts who have worked at the park since its inaugural season in 1986.

Media also had a sneak peek of Dollywood’s 2025 entertainment lineup which includes “Play On,” a 40thanniversary retrospective show featuring songs and scenes from many of the park’s iconic shows from years past. “From the Heart—The Life and Music of Dolly Parton” returns in 2025 after earning the award for the theme park industry’s best new show during its debut season in 2024. Other entertainment highlights include a 40th anniversary-themed drone show during Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City, as well as guest-favorite shows including “Gazillion Bubble Show presents EVOLUTION” and “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience.”

The Imagination Playhouse, which features plays based on books from Dolly’s Imagination Library, becomes a permanent fixture this season, offering its much-loved shows for younger guests from March through the end of September. The theater will offer a rotation of playhouse favorites guests have enjoyed through the years. During Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, new story time and character meet & greets are part of the Imagination Playhouse experience.

Also in celebration of the 40th anniversary, “Heartsong: The Movie” will be remastered and moved—appropriately—to Dreamsong Theater as part of The Dolly Parton Experience. “Heartsong: The Movie” will run in conjunction with “Heidi Parton’s Kin & Friends.”

The season begins with the I Will Always Love You Music Festival (March 15- April 13). This festival celebrates Dolly and her unmatchable talents as an internationally known performer through songs, shows and even culinary delights. Returning favorite “From the Heart—The Life & Music of Dolly Parton” tells Dolly’s remarkable story in an inspirational and uplifting way as guests experience the emotional pull she faced as she left everything she had known in Sevier County to move to Nashville in pursuit of her dreams. The show takes place in Celebrity Theater and runs through the Flower & Food Festival.

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival (April 18-June 8) blooms bright with iconic Mosaiculture displays throughout the park. Vivid larger-than-life flower sculptures create an immersive atmosphere for park guests with more than half-a-million blooms during this award-winning festival. Dollywood’s culinary team showcases their world-class abilities during the event with a menu full of delicacies to highlight the tastes of spring in the Smokies. The 40th anniversary retrospective show “Play On,” debuts on May 3, the date of Dollywood’s first operating day in 1986.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City (June 14-August 3) is everyone’s favorite summer tradition, and once again includes Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show each night. Even more drones take to the skies this year to present a mesmerizing show that honors Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season. “Gazillion Bubble Show presents EVOLUTION” and “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience,” provide popping bubbles and playful pooches to help every guest feel like a kid this summer.

A family tradition for many, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 12- Oct. 27) celebrates the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented singers and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that are fun for every member of the family. Creative culinary items, accomplished artisans, and fall fun in the Smokies make this a picture-perfect time to enjoy Dollywood.

The industry’s Best Theme Park Christmas event—Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 1- Jan. 4, 2025)—concludes the park’s 2025 season with six million lights, festive holiday shows, and the warm Christmas atmosphere guests have come to expect during this joyous time of year.

With 40th anniversary season surprises ahead, guests should consider a season pass to ensure they can experience all the fun! Three season pass levels—Gold, Silver and the new Volunteer Summer Pass—provide great options for every guest, while the popular Pre-K Imagination Season Pass offers free admission all season long to any child born in 2020 or 2021. Passes are on sale now.