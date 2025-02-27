Today’s trends and tomorrow’s are celebrated during TEA’s State of the Industry

BURBANK, Calif. — The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) proudly announces the dynamic panel of industry experts who will take part in the TEA State of the Industry discussion during the annual TEA INSPIRE conference. Taking place on Friday 14 March at 11 a.m. PST in Universal City, California, TEA’s State of the Industry is one of the most forward-looking and inciteful conversations about the themed entertainment industry.

Global thought leaders and innovators on the panel will discuss key trends and developments that are shaping themed entertainment around the world. The engaging session will be moderated by Shawn McCoy, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Creative Strategy, IMAGINE. This year’s panelists include:

Greg Lombardo, Head of Live Experiences, Netflix

Marie Marks, Senior Vice President, Paramount Global Experience

Eric Parr, Senior Vice President, Universal Creative

Peter van Roden, Executive Vice President, Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Brothers Discovery

Evi Sri, Vice President, Location-based Entertainment, WildBrain CPLG

The TEA State of the Industry panel will address core themes, issues and trends facing the global entertainment industry including:

The latest trends and technologies driving the development of groundbreaking attractions

The evolving landscape of attractions economics and operations

The influence of social trends on the demand for new types of attractions

TEA’s State of the Industry event is just one of the many dynamic sessions taking place during 2025 TEA INSPIRE. The fully immersive networking and educational conference celebrates innovation and achievement in the themed entertainment industry. TEA INSPIRE brings together up-and-coming leaders and senior executives from around the globe for an engaging and thought-provoking multi-day experience. Exclusive events, including Inspire the Night, which will take place at Universal Studios Hollywood, are designed to excite and educate industry professionals. TEA INSPIRE will conclude with the 31st Annual TEA Thea Awards Gala on Saturday 15 March.