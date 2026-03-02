The countdown is over! Lego Galaxy and Galacticoaster officially open at Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A new adventure has officially entered orbit.

This morning, the countdown clock hit zero as LEGOLAND Florida Resort launched LEGO Galaxy, Merlin Entertainments’ largest in-park investment across its North American LEGOLAND Resorts and one of the most ambitious expansions in LEGOLAND Florida’s history.

The immersive new area is anchored by Galacticoaster, LEGOLAND Florida’s first indoor, space-themed family coaster — a next-generation attraction that places creativity and personalization at the center of the adventure.

“Today marks a major milestone for LEGOLAND Florida Resort as we introduce LEGO Galaxy and debut Galacticoaster,” said Fiona Eastwood, CEO of Merlin Entertainments. “LEGO Galaxy is more than a new attraction. It’s an immersive world where kids take the lead in building their own adventure. By combining the power of imagination with the excitement of space exploration, we’ve created an experience designed to inspire the next generation of creators, explorers, and dreamers.”

Among the first to experience Galacticoaster were members of LEGOLAND Florida’s inaugural team of Junior Galaxy Explorers. These young builders were winners of a nationwide STEM-focused contest inviting children ages 6–12 to design and present their own original LEGO spacecraft builds.

Florida Junior Galaxy Explorers include:

Gabriel Hart, age 10, of Orlando

Landon Bauer, age 11, of Lakeland

Jovian Hinojosa, age 7 of Hialeah

Masha Novoa, age 9, Miami Beach

Selected from more than 350 participants, these future engineers stood out for their imaginative designs, compelling storytelling, and bold problem-solving skills.

LEGO Galaxy invites families to journey through the cosmos in a universe where creativity fuels every mission. “I’m incredibly proud to introduce our guests to LEGO Galaxy and I can’t wait for them to experience Galacticoaster, which is a first of its kind for any LEGOLAND Park,” said Park President Brian Bacica. “Our dedicated team has put so much passion and creativity into this project that has been three years of planning, building, testing and dreaming. It’s my honor to share this stellar experience with our guests today!”

At the heart of the experience is Galacticoaster, placing riders in command of their own spacecraft from the moment they enter the queue. Guests begin in the Briefing Room, where Chief Engineer Biff Dipper welcomes rookie cadets with signature LEGO humor and high-energy storytelling.

Inside the Customization Bay, guests design a digital spacecraft using interactive touchscreens across four build phases — nose, tail, wings, and a special element. Their custom ship is linked via RFID wristbands and integrated directly into the ride experience. With up to 625 possible ride combinations, no two missions are ever the same.

Once aboard, families blast off on an immersive indoor adventure reaching speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, navigating thrilling twists, turns, and dynamic launches through vibrant galaxies featuring different LEGO elements from all eras, brought to life with immersive lighting and sound. Engineered to balance excitement with accessibility, Galacticoaster delivers high-energy fun designed specifically for families with children ages 6–12.

Beyond the coaster, LEGO Galaxy expands into a fully realized intergalactic area featuring hands-on experiences and interactive play.

Families can:

Test their skills inside the Junior Astronaut Training Zone

Shop at Orbital Outpost, a space-themed retail destination filled with exclusive merchandise

Refuel with limited-time galactic-themed food and beverage offerings crafted to power every mission

Throughout LEGO Galaxy, there are detailed LEGO builds, immersive theming, and interactive elements to encourage creativity long after guests disembark.

Following today’s launch in Florida, LEGO Galaxy will make its West Coast debut at LEGOLAND California Resort on March 6.

Admission to LEGO Galaxy is included with general park admission and all annual passes. Plus, now through June 11, when families book a LEGOLAND Resort Hotel stay, kids stay free!