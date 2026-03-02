Merlin launches Lego Galaxy as it accelerates USA growth strategy with landmark $94m investment

Merlin Entertainments — a global leader in branded entertainment destinations – today welcomes families to LEGO Galaxy: a new out-of-this-world experience at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. The expansion sets the stage for a second LEGO Galaxy opening at LEGOLAND California Resort on 6th March.

This combined £70 million ($94 million) investment reinforces the United States as a priority growth market for Merlin, marking the company’s largest single in-park commitment in the country. Both LEGO Galaxy experiences feature Galacticoaster: an indoor ride which is Merlin’s most technologically advanced coaster to date, with a space-themed design inspired by LEGO sets familiar across generations.

More than three years in the making, Galacticoaster is fully immersive and story-driven: putting kids in control of their own space mission by being able to design their own ride vehicle using touchscreens and RFID wristbands. Their customised spacecraft is then recognised throughout the attraction, merging digital storytelling with real-world coaster thrills in a way never experienced before.

The theme parks in Florida and California form part of Merlin’s global portfolio of 11 LEGOLAND Resorts. These destinations, spanning nine countries, bring the LEGO brand to life on an epic scale, through themed accommodation, immersive co-located attractions and LEGO themed experiences.

Speaking from Florida, Fiona Eastwood – Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments – said: “Galacticoaster redefines the family coaster experience, by giving every guest the chance to create their own customised space adventure, placing creativity at the heart of the thrill. This innovative approach reflects our determination to provide a compelling proposition that brings every family together through play. It is a capability unique to Merlin – and one that underpins the distinctiveness of our guest offer.

“This milestone moment also demonstrates how Merlin is prioritising investment in the locations with the greatest potential for growth. We are evolving our LEGOLAND Resorts into iconic short break destinations, increasing the length of stay for our guests, driving higher per capita spend and strengthening our position to capture increased market share in the United States. These groundbreaking new attractions embody the scale, ambition and imagination that will define Merlin’s next chapter in this market.”

LEGOLAND New York – another beloved Merlin resort in the USA – will introduce the racing fan favourite LEGO® Ferrari Build & Race experience for the first time on 27th March.

About Galacticoaster and LEGO Galaxy