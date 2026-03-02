Peppa Pig Theme Park “Turns One” celebration kicks off with big opening moment

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas–Fort Worth turned one, and there’s much more fun on the way! Peppa and her family kicked off the “Turns One” Celebration weekends this morning Friday, February 27 with a festive kick‑off show at the park entrance, confetti countdown, and cheering young families to begin the Peppa Pig Theme Park “Turns One” Celebration Weekends.

The Theme Park announced several new 2026 offerings at the opening celebration including the new meet and greet with Miss Rabbit debuting this summer. Also coming this year are new summer and Halloween events, and the Park is starting this season with a value menu of items priced at $5 or less in Miss Rabbit’s Diner.

From February 27 – March 1 and March 6 – 8, families can enjoy the new “Turns One” Celebration, including daily kick‑offs with Peppa, the high‑energy One Pig Dance Party, roaming Party Patrol giveaways, a party hat and balloon for every child (while supplies last), and park‑wide “Turning One” photo ops—all included with admission. Guests can also purchase a limited‑time Celebration Muddy Puddle Milkshake at Miss Rabbit’s Diner, available exclusively during the event.