WingZ of Wonder opens at Morgan’s Wonderland: Zamperla’s new all-access ride delivers inclusive fun for guests of all abilities

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — After being introduced to the industry during IAAPA Expo Orlando 2025, WingZ of Wonder is now ready to be experienced where it was always meant to live: as a permanent attraction in Morgan’s Wonderland theme park, where families and groups with diverse needs can ride together and share moments of pure fun.

Developed in close collaboration with Morgan’s, the nonprofit enterprise made up of seven distinct businesses centered on inclusion, WingZ of Wonder was created through thoughtful engineering and responsive interactivity. By flapping their arms, passengers can make their gondola rise and fall as the central tower slowly rotates.

Thanks to its smooth, cable-driven system and precise motion, the experience remains both engaging and comfortable, whether riders choose a gentle flight or compete to flap the highest. For those who can’t move their arms, a caregiver or friend riding with them on the same carriage can provide the necessary movement needed to interact with the ride.

WingZ of Wonder was engineered to remove barriers and expand participation. In partnership with Zamperla engineers, accessibility expertise was provided by Morgan’s Inclusion Institute to thoughtfully design an inclusive ride. This collaboration enabled guests using wheelchairs to board and enjoy the experience together with friends and family, reinforcing Zamperla’s belief that fun is best when shared.

Antonio Zamperla, CEO of Zamperla, said: “With WingZ of Wonder, we are proud to bring our All Access commitment to life in a powerful way, creating opportunities for fun that can be experienced together. Supporting Morgan’s Wonderland, recognized globally for its inclusive mission, makes this project especially meaningful for our team.”

A brand-new concept made possible by dialogue, research, and innovation

As with Zamperla’s newest product developments, WingZ of Wonder is the result of dedicated study, design research, and engineering work, combining a fresh ride concept with a highly responsive interactive system that turns guest movement into real-time play.

Ride Highlights:

Interactive Control : Riders influence their gondola’s motion by flapping their arms, adding a playful, repeatable challenge.

: Riders influence their gondola’s motion by flapping their arms, adding a playful, repeatable challenge. Accessibility: Designed to be fully accessible, enabling a shared experience for riders of all abilities, including wheelchair users.

Designed to be fully accessible, enabling a shared experience for riders of all abilities, including wheelchair users. Responsiveness: “Every flap counts”. WingZ of Wonder is designed to be highly responsive to rider input.

WingZ of Wonder is part of Zamperla’s ongoing effort to design and build attractions that welcome guests of all abilities, going beyond compliance to achieve genuine inclusion through purposeful design.

Cat Lorenzo, President of Morgan’s Wonderland said: “WingZ of Wonder represents what’s possible when engineering starts with inclusion as a design requirement, not an afterthought. Zamperla listened closely to how our guests move, play, and experience rides, and the result is an intuitive attraction never before seen in this industry.”

Ride stats: