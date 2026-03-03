Six Flags Darien Lake to host major hiring event March 11 to 13

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor are hiring over 1,500 employees for the 2026 season. The park seeks motivated and enthusiastic individuals with a passion for guest service to join the team. Seasonal positions are available across multiple departments including lifeguards, ride operators, food and beverage, hotel hospitality, security and a variety of other exciting opportunities. Darien Lake will host an in-person spring hiring event March 11 to 13, as well as convenient online hiring at sixflagsjobs.com. This hiring spree will ready the park for its season opening May 15.

“Our employees bring to life the fun and unforgettable experiences our guests love,” said Jody Brege, park manager. “With our broad range of positions, we can match applicants to their interests and skill sets. We believe that happy, fulfilled team members create great guest experiences.”

Darien Lake offers competitive pay, paid training, growth opportunities, flexible scheduling, and perks like free park admission and discounts.

HOW TO APPLY – ONLINE AND IN-PERSON OPTIONS

The company’s “Rapid Hiring Program” provides an expedited online option for interested applicants. Job seekers are encouraged to visit sixflagsjobs.com to apply and complete interview questions remotely. The Rapid Hiring Program offers convenience, speed, efficiency and flexibility for those wanting to apply and interview from the comfort of their home or mobile device.

Darien Lake’s onsite, in-person hiring event will take place the park’s Human Resources Office and all applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at sixflagsjobs.com prior to attending the event to expedite the interview or audition process. Onsite appointments are not required.

In-Person Hiring Event Details: