Holding firm where it matters: standard parts with increased clamping force

In any situation requiring repeated fastening by manual screwing, speed and a secure hold are critical. That’s why JW Winco has upgraded its proven hand knob nuts, star knob screws and adjustable hand levers with increased clamping force. Their clamping surface with ball bearing doubles the clamping force while protecting the surface from damage.

Numerous industrial and engineering applications require that parts and jigs be repeatedly slid over slots or repositioned by means of threaded holes. When a secure hold and quick clamping are priorities, JW Winco’s hand knob nuts, star knob screws and adjustable hand levers with increased clamping force are the right choice. They all share a hardened clamping surface featuring a ball bearing and underlying base. While with typical screws and nuts, roughly half the tightening torque is lost to under-head friction, in this case it is transmitted directly to the thread. This allows for generation of high axial clamping force purely by hand and without tools, ensuring that the parts are secured quickly and reliably. Because the clamping surface does not turn along with the clamping motion, the clamped part is left almost completely unmarked, with no scratching or scoring.

The hand knob with increased clamping force GN 6335.9 of black, impact-resistant plastic guarantees ergonomic transmission of force from the user’s hand to the underlying steel parts with the axial bearing and threaded bushing. It is available in four diameters between 40 and 80 mm with threads from M6 to M12.

The quick release star knob screw GN 6336.9 combines the advantages of clamping and releasing in less than a full turn with those of increased clamping force. With threaded segments that move at the push of a button, it allows the screw shaft to be inserted easily into the hole and tightened with no more than one turn by hand. The screw is available in M8, M10 and M12, each with three typical shaft lengths.

Adjustable hand levers with increased clamping force GN 300.4 are available as standard with internal or external thread. Internal serration allows users to always select the best gripping position. The lever handles of zinc die casting are either chrome-plated or powder coated in five color variants. The axial bearing and other mechanical elements below the lever are made of nitride or blackened steel. If protection against corrosion is required, the identically designed GN 300.7 is the right choice with lever, screw and clamping elements all made of non-rusting stainless steel.