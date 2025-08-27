EXTRA! EXTRA! The September 2025 issue is now available!

In this issue:
- Las Vegas, Universal unveil new year-round frights Horror Unleashed
- AlpenFury from Premier Rides bursts onto the Canada’s Wonderland skyline
- Test Track reimagined: EPCOT’s Fusion of Legacy and Innovation
- Bushkill Park proves truly resiliant, keeps on going and going
- Mission Bermudes: Mack Rides adds Rocking Boat to Futuroscope
- Six Flags’s DC Heroes and Villains Fest provide comic fun for guests
- Europa-Park expands, rebrands campground as Silver Lake City
- Heat, construction cause minor drop to Ohio State Fair attendance
- 2025 delivers a solid run for Bozeman’s Big Sky Country State Fair
- Hurricane Harbor Arlington debuts huge RideHouse play structure
- Attractions professionals expected to take Barcelona by storm
- NEAAPA’s 112th Anniversary Summer Meeting breaks records
- ZDT’s Amusement Park has closed; Switchback coaster for sale
- Golf tourney; two HOF inductees highlight PAPA summer meeting
- Legacy Sharing: Doug Hemphill of Lake Compounce
- Rides 4 U’s 30th year sees new customers, second Soled generation
- Epic flavors: Epic Universe serves one-of-a-kind thrills on a plate
- Roller shares the results from all-new Consumer Pulse Report
- Gateway, Milwaukee County Zoo are set for streamlined guest access
- Image Engineering expands services, capabilities with acquisition
- Bob’s Space Racers offering relief for venues with labor shortages … and much more!