EXTRA! EXTRA! The September 2025 issue is now available!

  • Las Vegas, Universal unveil new year-round frights Horror Unleashed
  • AlpenFury from Premier Rides bursts onto the Canada’s Wonderland skyline
  • Test Track reimagined: EPCOT’s Fusion of Legacy and Innovation
  • Bushkill Park proves truly resiliant, keeps on going and going
  • Mission Bermudes: Mack Rides adds Rocking Boat to Futuroscope
  • Six Flags’s DC Heroes and Villains Fest provide comic fun for guests
  • Europa-Park expands, rebrands campground as Silver Lake City
  • Heat, construction cause minor drop to Ohio State Fair attendance
  • 2025 delivers a solid run for Bozeman’s Big Sky Country State Fair
  • Hurricane Harbor Arlington debuts huge RideHouse play structure
  • Attractions professionals expected to take Barcelona by storm
  • NEAAPA’s 112th Anniversary Summer Meeting breaks records
  • ZDT’s Amusement Park has closed; Switchback coaster for sale
  • Golf tourney; two HOF inductees highlight PAPA summer meeting
  • Legacy Sharing: Doug Hemphill of Lake Compounce
  • Rides 4 U’s 30th year sees new customers, second Soled generation
  • Epic flavors: Epic Universe serves one-of-a-kind thrills on a plate
  • Roller shares the results from all-new Consumer Pulse Report
  • Gateway, Milwaukee County Zoo are set for streamlined guest access
  • Image Engineering expands services, capabilities with acquisition
  • Bob’s Space Racers offering relief for venues with labor shortages … and much more!
