New world-class attraction Niagara Takes Flight opens at the Brink of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — Beginning August 29, visitors to Niagara Falls can experience the destination from an entirely new perspective, soaring high above to take in its iconic sights through the eyes of a bird with Niagara Takes Flight. Located inside Niagara Parks’ flagship site, Table Rock Centre, at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls, this immersive, sensory-rich attraction uses the latest advancements in drone technology and a massive 180-degree domed screen to take passengers on a thrilling 56-kilometre journey, celebrating Niagara’s geography, history and people.

About the Ride

Filmed over the span of six months using custom-built drones, Niagara Takes Flight allows guests to experience the exhilarating sights of Niagara from a perspective they simply could not enjoy any other way. With guests suspended in gondola-style seating, the ride simulates flight through state-of-the-art motion programming, sensory effects like wind, mist and even scent, and a spectacular 17-metre-wide dome screen which stretches below their dangling feet. Disney Imagineer Rick Rothschild, who was a principal creator of the world’s first flying theatre attraction, Disney’s Soarin’ Over California, served as Creative Director on the attraction, which will seamlessly transport guests along the Niagara River corridor with exhilarating stops spanning all four seasons and transitioning the scenery from day to night. Brogent Technologies, the recognized world leader in flying theatre attractions (Chicago, New York, Las Vegas) oversaw the ride construction and overall attraction development.

Authentic Storytelling

Niagara Takes Flight is more than just a ride, it is a celebration of Niagara, its history and its people. After entering through the impressive entrance marquee featuring a stunning digital waterfall, guests will begin their journey through four distinct audiovisual storytelling rooms that reveal 13,000 years of Niagara’s remarkable history, dating back to its formation during the last ice age. In the “Ancestors Room,” authentic, original Indigenous artwork produced by Turtle Clan and Mohawk Nation artist Sara General (sarageneral.com) is brought to life with dynamic animations to tell the creation story of Turtle Island and the beginning of our world. Celebrated filmmaker and explorer James Cameron, who was raised in Niagara Falls, provides thoughtful narration in the spectacular “Waterfall Room” detailing the post-contact history of Niagara Falls, highlighting key developments and cultural milestones. “It was a pleasure and honor to lend my voice to a project that celebrates the Falls and the city I grew up in. My first job at the age of 16 was working for the Niagara Parks Commission, so this closed that loop, 55 years later.” said Cameron.

Details

Located on the top floor of Table Rock Centre, Niagara Takes Flight officially opens to the public on August 29th and will be open daily from 9am to 10pm. Admission is $29 for adults and $19 for children with pre-sale tickets now available for purchase at niagaraparks.com/flight . Niagara Takes Flight admission is also included in Niagara Parks’ bundled pass products, the Adventure Pass, Niagara Falls Pass and Niagara Falls Pass Plus.

Quotes

“Niagara Falls is a Canadian icon – an awe-inspiring natural wonder unlike any other on the planet. Through Niagara Parks’ newest attraction, Niagara Takes Flight, visitors will be able to experience the Falls and marvel at the natural beauty of the Niagara Region like never before. With its unique combination of cutting-edge interactive technology and immersive storytelling that explores and celebrates the history and culture of the region, this attraction will create lifelong memories and become another great reason to bring your friends and family to Niagara.” – Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

“This is a transformative moment for Niagara Parks as we celebrate a dynamic and exciting new addition to our flagship site, Table Rock Centre. This $25 million investment, fully paid for by our operating revenue, supports the pursuit of our vision to be one of the most spectacular parks in the world, while driving tourism and supporting the local economy. Niagara Takes Flight captures the essence of our world-renowned natural and cultural heritage and we are proud to now share it with our guests for the first time.”- Bob Gale, Chair, Niagara Parks

