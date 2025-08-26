RWS Global partners with North Carolina Zoo to launch groundbreaking AR tracking experience in upcoming Asia expansion

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Today, RWS Global, the world’s leader in live moments across entertainment and sports, announced an exciting partnership with the North Carolina Zoo to create a first-of-its-kind augmented reality (AR) tracking adventure debuting with the Zoo’s highly anticipated Asia expansion in summer 2026.

The innovative experience, designed exclusively for the North Carolina Zoo, will transform guests into biologists on a mission to protect wildlife. Using hand-held digital devices, they will be guided by all-new, custom-made characters developed by RWS Global to follow animal tracks, uncover hidden clues and complete conservation challenges through a blend of cutting-edge technology, storytelling and real-world environmental factors.

Participants can choose from three dynamic storylines that bring to life the wild adventures of conservation biologists who track predators, scavengers and prey through the beautiful landscapes of Asia.

“By merging cutting-edge AR technology with the North Carolina Zoo’s extraordinary new Asia habitats, we are giving guests the chance to learn about conservation while having an unforgettable adventure,” said Veronica Hart, Chief Growth Officer, RWS Global. “This experience transforms a day at the Zoo into a hands-on experience, where visitors step into the story, directly working to protect wildlife.”

“Our new Asia expansion is designed with guest immersion in mind,” says Diane Villa, Interim Director of the North Carolina Zoo. “As a leading conservation organization, we fully embrace technologies that empower deeper impact, engagement and understanding. This augmented reality adventure invites guests to walk a mile in our shoes as they join our mission to save wildlife and wild places.”