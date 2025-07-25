World’s first interactive indoor roller coaster: Maurer Rides revolutionizes the ride experience in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China — Maurer Rides is setting a new milestone in the amusement industry: The world’s first interactive indoor roller coaster featuring innovative SPIKE technology is being installed in the spectacular new indoor park HI SPACE in Chongqing. This groundbreaking attraction redefines roller coaster riding and offers each guest a unique, self-determined experience.

Revolutionary SPIKE® Technology: Every Rider Becomes a Pilot

What makes this roller coaster truly unique is its revolutionary SPIKE drive system – a next-generation evolution of the classic gear drive. For the first time in Asia, riders control their own speed. With motorized vehicles that can be individually controlled, passengers can accelerate and brake at any point on the track – without the need for additional rail elements or restrictions to straight sections.

Key Advantages of SPIKE Technology:

Individual speed control: Up to 80 km/h (50mph) at the rider’s discretion

Up to 80 km/h (50mph) at the rider’s discretion Maximum flexibility : Acceleration and braking at any point along the track

: Acceleration and braking at any point along the track Personalized experience : Every ride is a unique adventure

: Every ride is a unique adventure Ultimate safety: Precision control through advanced drive technology

Perfect Integration into the Park

The 290-meter-long (951 ft.) roller coaster has been designed as the park’s central highlight. The vehicles traverse the entire indoor space at a height of 11 m (36 ft.), weaving spectacularly around other attractions and offering thrilling views of the action below. At the turning point, the track encircles a drop tower in a tight curve, creating exciting moments of interaction.

World-Class Project in China’s Booming Megacity

The new indoor park spans an impressive 28,000 m² and features 22 cutting-edge attractions. As part of the massive “Hi Chongqing” shopping mall complex, which will cover a planned 489 thousand m², a new landmark is taking shape in one of Chongqing’s fastest-growing districts, with 40,000 residential units under development.

Technical Highlights

Roller Coaster Specifications:

Footprint: 80 m x 70 m (262 ft. x 230 ft.)

Track length: 290 m (951 ft.)

Maximum height: 11 m (36 ft.)

Vehicles: 4 individually controllable units

Capacity: 500 people per hour

Ride Duration: 27 – 36 seconds (depending on rider)

Top speed: 65 km/h (40 mph)

Maximum bank angle: 50°

Connected load: 235 KW

Highlights at a Glance: