Citywave USA & Aquatic Development Group forge partnership to elevate deep-water surfing in North America & Caribbean

COHOES, N.Y. — Citywave USA and Aquatic Development Group (ADG) are joining forces in a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating deep-water standing wave surfing across North America and the Caribbean. By bringing together two industry leaders, this collaboration delivers the most recognized deep-water surf wave system to a rapidly growing market—enhanced by best-in-class sales, service, and support. With hundreds of successful wave and sheet wave installations, ADG has built its reputation on precision, performance, and long-term client relationships, reflected in an 80% repeat customer rate. This success is driven by a deep understanding of project needs, efficient in-house manufacturing, and an unmatched commitment to customer service.

ADG is excited to align with Citywave USA, whose proprietary technology has pioneered and set the global standard for deep-water standing waves. Their ability to deliver a powerful, controlled, and endlessly rideable wave has made Citywave the go-to choice for surfers of all levels, and inland surf developers. With a track record of success in over 20 venues, Citywave brings unmatched credibility, innovation, and rider appeal to this partnership — making it a natural fit as we work together to expand access to premium surf experiences across North America.

With over 50 years of expertise in wave systems and aquatic venue development, ADG is the only vertically integrated wave system supplier in the world — combining in-house engineering, manufacturing, design and systems installation. Their expertise in the development of surf wave technology dates back to the 1980s, when they pioneered some of the first pneumatically generated surf pools in Southern California. This groundbreaking work helped shape the future of artificial wave technology, inspiring further innovation in the burgeoning inland surf market. In the early 2000s, FlowRider inventor Tom Lochtefeld partnered with ADG to develop a commercially viable version of his product. ADG went on to design, manufacture, and install over 130 FlowRider systems across municipalities, resorts, and water parks. Recognizing the need for a more authentic surf experience, ADG shifted their focus from sheet waves to developing a deep-water standing wave, launching EpicSurf in 2021. Since launching its deep-water standing wave technology, ADG has continued to evolve and enhance the product. While a new installation is set to open soon in Florida, the future of the product will be focused internationally, with several EpicSurf projects currently in various stages of development around the globe.

“In our pursuit of delivering the world’s best standing wave technology, the opportunity to partner with Citywave USA, recognized as a global leader in the space, was compelling on multiple fronts,” said Bruce Quay, Chief Operating Officer of Aquatic Development Group (ADG). “Citywave’s proven track record, and ADG’s decades of experience of reliable, quality, manufacturing and service/support infrastructure, creates a powerful partnership. Together, we are positioned to deliver the most high-performance and reliable deep-water standing wave systems across North America. We’re excited to collaborate with the Citywave team to grow awareness and drive the development of Citywave USA locations across North America and the Caribbean. Merging Citywave’s technology with ADG’s ability to pioneer wave technology and efficiently execute projects is a true force multiplier.”

Citywave USA, owned by Urban Entertainment Concepts (UEC) was formed to sell, license, franchise and operate Citywave surf systems throughout North America. UEC developed its first vertically integrated concept, Goodsurf Beach Club, in Dallas Texas and has since entered into discussions with numerous FECs, resorts, and marina developers to bring Citywave to their destinations. Citywave systems have been commercially operating since 2012, with over 20 venues currently in operation worldwide. As the longest standing, proven deep-water standing surf wave technology on the market, Citywave boasts more surfers on its systems than any other surf technology on the market.

While Citywave’s technology is globally proven, Citywave USA recognized the need for a domestic partner with the capabilities to scale efficiently and support long-term success. ADG brings exactly that—offering unmatched expertise in in-house manufacturing and fabrication, backed by integrated engineering, installation, and project execution. With a reputation for delivering complex systems with precision and reliability, ADG ensures each installation meets the highest standards of performance and efficiency. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Citywave USA’s expansion, enabling the brand to meet rising demand with unmatched speed, quality, and local support.