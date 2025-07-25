Universal Orlando Resort to celebrate its biggest fans with Passholder Appreciation Days from August 15 through September 30

ORLANDO — In celebration of its most loyal and enthusiastic fans, Universal Orlando Resort will host its annual Passholder Appreciation Days presented by Coca-Cola® from August 15 through September 30 – giving Annual and Seasonal Passholders the opportunity to enjoy a multitude of extra, exclusive benefits only available during the six-week celebration.

Some of the exclusive offerings Universal Orlando Seasonal, Power, Preferred and Premier Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Appreciation Days include:

Celebrate 10 years of UOAP complimentary magnets with the Passholder-selected anniversary edition, available in August, followed by a second exclusive magnet giveaway in September.

with the Passholder-selected anniversary edition, available in August, followed by a second exclusive magnet giveaway in September. Special discounts on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food and Drink Orders, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas and Premium Seating, food and beverage, merchandise and more.

on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food and Drink Orders, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas and Premium Seating, food and beverage, merchandise and more. The UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon will offer extended hours, remaining open from park open to park close.

Passholder exclusive merchandise available for purchase at the UOAP Lounge and The Tonight Shop, including Adult Tee Shirts, Adult Jackets, Stainless Drinkware and more.

An exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle® Souvenir Cup available for purchase at the UOAP lounge in Islands of Adventure, Coca-Cola® Refresh Lounge in Universal Studios Florida, and Coca-Cola® Icon in Universal CityWalk, along with other locations across the destination.

Limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination, including: Universal Islands of Adventure: Storm Chaser and Cucumber Collins at Backwater Bar and Smoked Brisket Burger at Captain America Diner® Universal Studios Florida: Florida Tea and Fried Pickles at Finnegan’s Bar and Grill Universal CityWalk: Cookie Butter Donut at Voodoo Doughnut, Tlayuda at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food, Cowboy Candy Chicken Sandwich at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Pasta al Limone at Vivo Italian Kitchen, and Peach for the Stars at Rising Star

throughout the destination, including: Passholders can also enjoy an exclusive upstairs dining space and menu items at Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida, and an exclusive beverage menu item at Universal’s Great Movie Escape in Universal CityWalk.

Passholder Nights, a fan-favoriteevent, also returns this year for two nights, August 15 and 16, at Universal Studios Florida. Passholders can enjoy select attractions and venues throughout the park during this free, after-hours party, as well as special event offerings like Bandeira Pizza at Louie’s Italian Restaurant, character meet and greets, and a Passholder Nights button giveaway. Due to the event’s popularity, reservations are now fully committed for both nights.

Universal Orlando hotels are also showing Passholders the love with exclusive menu items to enjoy throughout select dining locations like Loews Sapphire Falls Resort’s Strong Water Tavern. Passholders can also save up to 40% on select rooms at select Universal Orlando hotels. Universal Orlando’s amazing collection of hotels offers a variety of accommodation options for every travel style and budget, giving guests easy access to the excitement of the theme parks and Universal CityWalk.