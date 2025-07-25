No wallet? No problem. GoTab + Intercard make guest spend easier than ever at family entertainment centers

ST. LOUIS — GoTab, the guest-first entertainment commerce platform, is teaming up with Intercard, the leader in cashless systems for the amusement industry, to make reloading game cards as easy as ordering a burger or a drink. Thanks to GoTab’s open API and flexible architecture, this powerful new integration came together fast—delivering immediate value for operators and their guests.

Here’s how it works: Instead of making guests swipe their card or pull out a wallet every time they want to add funds to their Intercard game card, GoTab enables staff to add value directly to the guest’s open tab—whether they’re ordering from a server, bartender, or handheld point-of-sale device. No extra hardware. No extra steps. Just one seamless system connecting food, beverage, and play.

Built to Play Nice with Your Hospitality Tech Stack

This integration showcases GoTab’s core philosophy: build open, connect easily, and help operators succeed without technical headaches. While many point-of-sale platforms lock you into rigid ecosystems or force costly custom builds, GoTab’s open system is designed to integrate quickly with best-in-class tools operators already rely on—like Intercard.

“Operators shouldn’t have to piece together multiple different systems or hire a team of engineers just to create a smooth guest experience,” said Tim McLaughlin, CEO of GoTab. “We built GoTab to connect effortlessly with the tools that matter most, so our customers can focus on what really drives success: happier guests, faster service, and higher profits.”

One Tab, All the Fun

With this integration, family entertainment centers can streamline operations, reduce payment friction, and capture more guest spend—all through a single point of sale. From beer to burgers to bonus rounds, GoTab and Intercard make it easy to keep guests in the flow and out of the line. Learn more about GoTab’s family entertainment center point-of-sale features such as GoTab Pass RFID, Prepaid Event Cards and Memberships and Reservation Integrations.

“We are excited to add GoTab to the list of leading hospitality and entertainment center systems that Intercard integrates with,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “Today’s savvy operators must provide multiple payment technology options that make it easy for guests to eat, drink and play while paying the way they want. It boosts customer service and revenues.”