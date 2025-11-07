Celebrate Veterans Day at Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar Branson is honoring those who have served our country with a special Veterans Day offer.

﻿Veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to enjoy their choice of Chicken Wings or Pretzel Bites—on the house—as a small token of appreciation for their service. Offer valid for dine-in guests only. Beverage, tax, and gratuity not included.

Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar Branson is a hit at the entertainment capital of America, located at Branson Landing in Branson, Missouri. This 8,000-square-foot restaurant proudly boasts a partnership between celebrity chef Guy Fieri, known for his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on The Food Network, and Tennessee-based Face Amusement Group’s hospitality subsidiary. The restaurant offers a unique twist on traditional food and ambiance, combining great food with a high energy atmosphere. As Guy Fieri states, “We’re combining great food with a high energy atmosphere and adding our own unique twist to the mix. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Not only is Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar Branson one of the most talked about restaurants in Branson Missouri, but it has also been featured in Guy Fieri’s hit TV show, Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime. This restaurant is truly a one-of-a-kind experience, offering something for everyone. With a wide selection of dishes, from classic American fare to some of Guy Fieri’s signature dishes, you are sure to find something that will satisfy any appetite. Moreover, this restaurant is a top ten restaurant on TripAdvisor in Branson Missouri, so you know it’s going to be a great experience. Whether you’re looking for a casual lunch or a night out on the town, Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar Branson is the place to go.