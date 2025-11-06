“Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” puts winter in a festive spotlight: new moments like in an American Christmas movie await the whole family!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — As the days turn colder and the evenings turn longer, the Christmas season knocks on the gates of Ho-Ho-Hollywood. The third season of “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” heralds the arrival of winter once again this year, offering an entertaining, festive experience for the whole family. New Christmas magic and new show moments float through the streets of Germany’s largest movie and amusement park this year!

New experiences and program updates enrich the Christmas movie set and create a unique atmosphere with “Movie Park’s Santa Experience”, the 4D movie “Scrooge 4D: A Christmas Carol,” the magic show “The Great Christmas Magic Show – by Christian Farla,” the live singing show “Tune in for Christmas,” and the singing and acrobatics show “Christmas Sparkle – A Light for Everyone” create an authentic US Christmas atmosphere. On some event days, the gospel choir “Leslie B. Harmonies” performs live, filling the set with festive sounds and angelic voices.

“Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” takes place on 23 selected days from November 28, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

“This year, we are once again treating our guests to a winter event that is not only sparkling and colorful, but above all entertaining. For this year, we have once again added festive elements and a few program points to further expand the event,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “At ‘Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas,’ all generations can come together and immerse themselves in the world of American Christmas movies.