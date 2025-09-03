KMI International appoints Emily Popovich as global director of business development to advance growth across diverse market sectors

ORLANDO — KMI International, a leading full-service construction consultancy specializing in project management, cost estimating, and project controls, is proud to announce the appointment of Emily Popovich, ICAE, as Director, Global Business Development. In this new role, Emily will spearhead strategic growth initiatives across KMI’s full spectrum of market sectors—including hospitality, themed entertainment, marine and port, as well as aviation—while strengthening the firm’s position as a trusted partner to clients worldwide.

For more than 25 years, KMI has successfully delivered complex projects across industries by applying proven processes, maintaining accountability, and cultivating strong partnerships from project inception to completion. As an employee-owned firm, KMI is guided by its core values: doing the right thing, maintaining accountability, projecting confidence, upholding professionalism, and working as a team.

Popovich is a recognized leader in the global attractions industry and is widely respected for her ability to build lasting relationships with owners, operators, vendors, and suppliers who shape world-class destinations. Her extensive experience will help expand KMI’s reach while enhancing client support and delivering exceptional value across all service lines—including owner’s representation, project management, project controls, and estimating.

Popovich currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Manufacturers and Suppliers Committee. With 16 years at IAAPA and her most recent role as Head of Business Development at L3DFX, a design and fabrication firm, she brings a unique combination of creativity, operational knowledge, and strategic leadership. Her commitment to mentorship, professional development, and diversity further align with KMI’s values and culture of employee ownership.

“At KMI, our mission is to deliver results that inspire while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability,” said John R. Manning, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at KMI International. “Emily’s proven ability to build relationships and her deep understanding of our key industries make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team. Her collaborative spirit and big-picture perspective will help us expand our global presence and continue to serve clients with excellence.”

“I am excited to join KMI International at such a pivotal time,” said Emily Popovich. “The hospitality, aviation, marine, and attractions industries are evolving rapidly, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and our global network of partners to deliver solutions that ensure project success. As an employee-owned firm, KMI’s values align closely with my own, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth.”

Popovich’s appointment reflects KMI’s forward growth strategy and its commitment to providing exceptional service across both established and emerging industries.