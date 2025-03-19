Gilroy Gardens opens 25th Anniversary Celebration this weekend (March 22-23)

GILROY, Calif. — Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park opens on Saturday, March 22, kicking off the park’s 25th Anniversary year with exciting new live musical shows, nostalgic exhibits, fun character meet-and-greets, and specialty food and drinks throughout the park.

The Gilroy Gardens 25th Anniversary Celebration includes an energetic “Welcome Party” at the Clubhouse as guests cross over Sycamore Bridge to enter the park. Another new live show, “25 Years: A Musical Celebration,” plays three times daily in the Lakeside Amphitheater and takes guests on a journey through the park’s history and educational mission.

The Mascot Meet-and-Greet area gives guests the chance to say hello to Gil and Roy, the park’s garlic bulb mascots, as well as other friendly “critters” who served as mascots in the past, such as Rax Raccoon, Rita Rabbit, and P.G. “Probably Gonna” Swinedlya the Coyote. Different characters appear each weekend—and guests can collect fun souvenir trading cards on every visit.

Other special 25th Anniversary experiences include historical exhibits at various Memory Spots throughout the park plus a Time Capsule Creation Station, where guests can add their own favorite Gilroy Gardens memories to a time capsule that will be sealed up and re-opened at the park’s 50th Anniversary in 2050.

Specialty food items available only during the 25th Anniversary Celebration (through May 26) include throwback favorites like the Banana Split and Apricot Freeze as well as new limited-time offerings such as New Orleans-style Beignets and a unique Pandan Funnel Cake topped with vanilla ice cream and coconut flakes.

President and General Manager Hoa Minh Le said, “Everyone at Gilroy Gardens is excited to kick off the new season as we celebrate 25 years of learning, love and laughter. We’re truly grateful to our Members, volunteer docents, and many community partners for making this milestone anniversary possible. And we can’t wait to get the party started!”

The Gilroy Gardens 25th Anniversary Celebration opens March 22 and lasts through Memorial Day Weekend, ending on May 26. The park is open weekends from 10am-6pm and select weekdays during Spring Break (April 7-11) from 11am-5pm.