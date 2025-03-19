New act set to bring more entertaining energy and excitement To Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The swashbuckling and adventurous crew from Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Pigeon Forge veer slightly off course this spring and find themselves docked in an unknown port in their never-ending search for more treasure. This new experience for the pirates, “South Pacific Celebration,” adds even more excitement and fun to the popular Pigeon Forge show throughout the 2025 season.

Hoping to find mermaids, gold and perhaps more sea lion friends, the Buccaneer Bay crew stumbles upon a talented and energetic group of inhabitants on what they thought was a deserted Polynesian island. The native islanders specialize in a welcoming rhythmic celebration composed of the dramatic and powerful sounds of percussion on their beautiful native drums. The combination of rhythmic movement, colorful costumes, roaring voices, and exciting vocal and musical exclamations make “South Pacific Celebration” a truly memorable experience.

This island performance gives way to a “fiery” finish and ends the pirates’ time on the island, with one of the natives showcasing his skills to light up the adventure. Even the sky above the scene becomes part of the act, as colorful island architecture and a grand display of giant flowers in full bloom surround the entertaining dance of the islanders before the pirates move back to their endless treasure hunt.

The excursion to this unknown island for a “South Pacific Celebration” will provide Pirates Voyage dinner show guests with an unforgettable visual and sound journey with special effects, brilliant costuming, pyrotechnics and more.

“I’ve been all around the world and have seen so many different types of entertainment,” said Dolly. “I love the amazing variety of music in different cultures, and any chance I get, I incorporate something new in my shows that people might not get a chance to see anywhere else in this area. So since not everyone gets the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of a Polynesian island, I just decided I’d bring all that here to Pigeon Forge. And I thought I’d throw in an act with fire, too. Leave it to me to ‘fire folks up’ with actual fire – it’s a hot number! I can’t wait for folks to see this amazing new part of my Pirates Voyage show and feel transported to the tropics and back in this island celebration.”

The brand-new “South Pacific Celebration” experience just adds to the fun of the swashbuckling adventure that is Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show. All guests will enjoy a fabulous four-course feast while experiencing an immersive adventure with sword fights, cannons, mermaids, live animals and, of course, pirates. A crew of characters combines heroics and high-flying acrobatic fun that has guests cheering and experiencing thrills around every corner in an epic battle on land, on deck and in the water of the show’s 15-foot-deep indoor lagoon. Additionally, guests will start the delicious part of their Pirates Voyage with a four-course feast of Voyager Creamy Vegetable Soup, a Buccaneer Biscuit, Cracklin’ Pan-Fried Chicken and Swashbucklin’ Sugar-Cured Ham, Cob-O’ Buttery Corn, Matey’s Mac ‘n’ Cheese and a choice of desserts.