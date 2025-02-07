Toddlers build Legoland history!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Hold onto your hard hats! The cutest construction crew EVER has arrived at LEGOLAND California Resort! A team of LEGO sized builders, equipped with boundless energy and LEGO DUPLO bricks, was hard at work placing the final bricks in the world’s first-ever LEGO DUPLO themed hotel rooms at LEGOLAND Hotel, officially opening for stays Feb. 15.

The little helpers didn’t just come to play, they used their little hands to help prepare the rooms by bringing DUPLO bricks in kid-sized dump trucks and wheelbarrows, all while taking dance breaks in the Hotel’s disco elevators. Designed especially for toddlers ages 18 months to 5 years, these jungle themed rooms will feature the colorful DUPLO bricks, perfect for the littlest hands to build whatever they can imagine!

What awaits inside the world’s first LEGO DUPLO Hotel rooms?

A Jungle Jamboree: Vivid colors and playful DUPLO animal décor, including larger-than-life giraffes, curious koalas and playful penguins to create an immersive jungle experience

Vivid colors and playful DUPLO animal décor, including larger-than-life giraffes, curious koalas and playful penguins to create an immersive jungle experience Separate Sleeping Area For Kids: Bunk beds and a trundle bed ensure sweet dreams for little safari adventurers

Bunk beds and a trundle bed ensure sweet dreams for little safari adventurers Building Zone: DUPLO ® bricks in each room provide endless building fun

DUPLO bricks in each room provide endless building fun Interactive Surprises: Hidden features and playful elements will keep tiny hands and minds engaged, including an in-room treasure chest with daily scavenger hunt prizes!

Ready to book your wild adventure? Families can snag their stay in these one-of-a-kind LEGO DUPLO rooms starting today! If you’re looking to make your stay the ultimate toddler adventure, LEGOLAND California is offering a special deal perfect for a first sleepover! For a limited time, families can grab $39 kids’ tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket. This incredible offer gives access to the Park’s SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND California, which features more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including the exciting new Dino Valley. Plus, families can extend the fun with a sleepover at LEGOLAND Hotel or LEGOLAND Castle Hotel and save up to 30%! Tickets have limited availability and are for purchase now through March 14, 2025, for visits through March 14, 2025.