Maurer Rides becomes the world’s first B Corp-certified roller coaster manufacturer

MUNICH, Germany — Maurer Rides has become the first roller coaster manufacturer worldwide to receive the prestigious B Corp certification. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to social responsibility, environmental consciousness, and sustainable business practices. Maurer Rides CEO Jörg Beutler stated: “We pursued B Corp certification to better structure our diverse sustainability efforts and identify further areas for improvement. Sustainability is a personal priority for me, and I firmly believe that everyone benefits from it – our company and employees, our customers, and society as a whole.”

What is B Corp?

The B Corp certification is awarded by the nonprofit organization B Lab and certifies that companies meet the highest standards in social responsibility, environmental sustainability, transparency, and corporate governance. Maurer Rides has undergone this rigorous certification process, demonstrating that economic success and responsible action can go hand in hand. Currently, there are over 9,000 B Corp companies worldwide, with just over 100 located in Germany.

A Milestone for the Amusement Industry

With this certification, Maurer Rides is setting a strong precedent for the future of the amusement industry. Traditionally, the manufacturing of amusement rides involves high resource consumption. As a B Corp, Maurer Rides is committed to continuously improving its environmental footprint – whether through sustainable material sourcing, energy-efficient products, or resource-saving designs.

Taking Responsibility Beyond the Ride

Maurer Rides aims to take responsibility – for the environment, for social justice, and for ethical business conduct. The B Corp certification underscores that the company is not only developing innovative roller coasters but also actively working towards a more sustainable and just world.

A Role Model for the Industry

Maurer Rides’ B Corp certification can serve as an inspiration for the entire amusement industry. Through sustainable innovations and responsible entrepreneurship, the company strengthens its position as a pioneer in the field, setting new standards for a more sustainable future in the amusement park sector.