Movie Park Germany celebrates 30 years of park and film history as “Hollywood in Germany”

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — When the spotlight shines particularly brightly, one action-packed scene follows another, and movie magic is filling the air, then the most Hollywood-like birthday party of the year is on the production schedule: Movie Park Germany is celebrating 30 years of park and film history this year! An anniversary season full of highlights is bringing the world of movies to life, spreading plenty of Hollywood glamour in Germany’s largest movie and amusement park.

Movie Park is not only staying true to its motto “Hollywood in Germany,” established in 1996, but is also producing important key scenes for the future: With the new Paramount attraction “Journey to the Forbidden Chamber” based on a fictional adventure story and the on-set operations of the world-famous Paramount Pictures, Movie Park Germany is rolling out the red carpet for its guests in mid-May. Furthermore, with a total of seven canine heroes, Movie Park will be home to the most PAW Patrol characters worldwide, making the park even more family-oriented from summer and onwards. The walking clapperboard S.I.A. enriches the crew on set as a new female Movie Park character. With entertaining events, the big anniversary parade with new big floats, costumes, choreographies, and a brand-new soundtrack, as well as a separate Nickelodeon Street Show, Movie Park Germany is celebrating action, family fun, and its unique park history throughout the years – while spreading lots of nostalgia and emotions.

“The 30th anniversary of Movie Park Germany is a significant milestone. Of course, this must be celebrated in style!” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “Throughout the season, families, movie fans, and amusement park enthusiasts can look forward to special surprises on set that will celebrate this big birthday. At the same time, we are pursuing a clear vision for the park’s future and continuing to expand our portfolio for the whole family.”

Hardly any other place is as versatile as Hollywood! With thrilling action at the Paramount attraction premiere in mid-May, the big anniversary celebration as a summer blockbuster, the terrifying “Halloween Horror Festival” in fall, and American Christmas movie magic at “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas,” all cinematic genres are represented in the anniversary script, ensuring unforgettable adventures in Germany’s number one family park.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved in recent years. Movie Park Germany has had an eventful history. We have developed the park with a clear vision, a lot of teamwork, and passion, and have built it up specifically around its movie identity,” continues Director of Marketing & Sales Manuel Prossotowicz. “For our 30th anniversary, we want to give something back to our guests and thank them with lots of surprises, both big and small.”