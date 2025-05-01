Roller Coaster Museum rolls out fan-based fundraiser to rescue historic coaster icons

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA), the world’s largest collection of historic amusement ride vehicles and memorabilia, is launching a fan-based capital campaign to save and preserve four historic coaster cars from across North America.

The vehicles the museum hopes to preserve are:

Kingda Ka: Designed by Intamin, Kingda Ka debuted at Six Flags Great Adventure as the tallest, fastest coaster in the world, accelerating riders from 0 to 128 mph in just 3.5 seconds. When it was retired in late 2024, it was still the tallest and second fastest roller coaster on Earth.

Nighthawk: Built by Vekoma in 2000, Stealth at then Paramount's Great America was the world's first flying roller coaster. In 2004, it was moved to Carowinds and renamed Nighthawk, where it continued to take would-be superheroes through 2,766 feet of track at speeds up to 51 mph.

La Vibora: Originally opened in 1984 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, La Vibora was one of a handful of "trackless" coasters ever built. It moved to Six Flags Over Texas in 1986 and was the last Intamin-designed "Swiss Bob" coaster in operation.

Time Warp: Featuring a unique spiral lift and tight, snappy turns along its 1,283 feet of track, Time Warp at Canada's Wonderland was one of a handful of Zamperla-built "Volare" coasters to be installed around the world.

“Without the tireless work of the museum’s volunteers, who have been working to preserve these attractions for over six months, there is a good chance they would be lost forever,” said Jeff Novotny, President of the NRCMA. “By directly involving park and ride fans, we can now all work together to preserve the historic legacies that each of these vehicles represent.”

Fans of these attractions can go to www.rollercoastermuseum.org/2025fundraiser to contribute towards the shipping costs to their favorite rides. For donations of $100 and above, the museum will enshrine the donor’s name / company name into the exhibit of their choice.