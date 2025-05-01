Silverwood celebrates 37th Anniversary

NORTH OF COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Silverwood team is hard at work ensuring the park is in tip-top shape for its guests. The shelves are being stocked, the coasters are being inspected, the grass is being cut, and the flowers are looking their very best for opening day on May 3rd.

The story of how it all began is as unique as the park itself. It all started with a man’s passion for collecting antique cars and planes on his remote property in Northern Idaho. Owner and Founder, Gary Norton, wasn’t sure if anyone would come to his new creation. But since Silverwood’s opening in 1988, people worldwide have flooded through its gates.

Over 37 years later, Silverwood has gone from a small museum in 1988 to the largest theme park in the Northwest today. In honor of this celebration, adult guests can get into the park for only $37, and youth and seniors can get in for just $19.88 this Saturday and Sunday, May 3rd & 4th!

Silverwood is excited for what’s new in 2025, including the seismic upgrade and reintroduction of Tremors roller coaster with steel 208 ReTrak from Hayden, Idaho’s Rocky Mountain Construction, a second train, and new Millennium Flyer trains from Great Coasters International (ride opening date to be determined sometime this spring). Silverwood’s entertainment has also received a makeover, bringing an all new show to the Theater of Illusion with Nick Norton’s Phantasm: Under the Big Top, an elevated and exciting train “robbery” (with all proceeds going to Canopy Village) on the Silverwood Central Railway, new mini-shows from Marvin & Friends in the High Moon Saloon and new mobile shows popping up throughout the park from the Engineers! New food venues for 2025 include Cosmos Cantina in the Theater of Illusion serving up dry ice cocktails and mocktails for the whole family and Sweet and Salty in Boulder Beach, a place for crispy, golden fries, cinnamon-kissed churro sticks and a side of soft-serve to dip them in (available when Boulder Beach opens May 24th). If guests want more information, they can check out the park’s new podcast, The Silverwood Show Podcast, at www.silverwoodthemepark.com/podcast.

Silverwood is the Northwest’s Largest Theme Park, located in the beautiful panhandle of north Idaho. This year, Silverwood is celebrating its 37th anniversary. During the last 3 decades, Silverwood has spent countless hours ensuring that families from all around have a beautiful and memorable place to come and have fun! Every detail of the park has been essential in creating the ultimate guest experience. It all started with a train, and now there are over 70 rides, slides, shows, and attractions! You can experience world-class coasters, hair-raising attractions, kiddie adventures, a 1915 steam engine train, live award-winning entertainment, restaurants, and more! After May 24th, you can cool off at Boulder Beach Water Park with two massive wave pools, thrilling water slides, children’s water features, VIP cabanas, and an endless lazy river. Two parks, one price! Have your family or company outing at Silverwood and save big when you book your group of 15 or more through September.