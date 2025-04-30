Six Flags America dedicates special days to Active Military and Veterans

WHAT: Six Flags America will honor the bravery and selflessness of active and retired military personnel, and veterans during Military Appreciation Days with free tickets for entry on May 23 to 26. All active and retired military personnel and veterans can also obtain up to six specially discounted admission tickets to enjoy a fun-filled day in the park.

WHO:

Active U.S. Military

Retired U.S. Military

Veterans

Reserves

National Guard

WHEN: Tickets are on sale beginning April 28. Ticket dates May 23 to 26

WHERE: Six Flags America

13710 Central Avenue

Upper Marlboro, MD 20721

HOW: To qualify for this special event, active military, veterans, first responders must register with ID.me. After selecting the product(s), they will receive a prompt to login.

All offers must be redeemed online. During Pass and One-Day ticket sales, product offers will periodically change. Military, veteran and first responder discounts cannot be combined with other offers.