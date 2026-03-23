Dollywood Parks & Resorts hiring events scheduled for this week

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — With the excitement of spring upon us, Dollywood Parks & Resorts has scheduled two additional hiring events to take place this week for those ready to join the award-winning team!

The 2026 season is the perfect time to make Dollywood home, thanks to exciting perks—including 100% free tuition, competitive wages, free lunch and more—and growth opportunities that add to the reasons why The Dollywood Company is a great fit for anyone regardless of their career aspirations. Already this season, Dollywood Parks & Resorts has been named to Newsweek’s Top Workplace for Women and Newsweek’s Top Workplaces for Entry Level Employees.

On Wednesday, March 25, a hiring event will take place from 2-4 p.m. at Dollywood’s Splash Country. The second hiring event takes place on Friday, March 27 from 2-4 p.m. at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Positions are available for the entire length of the 2026 operating season as well as for shorter peak season openings at all Dollywood Parks & Resorts properties. This is perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer position or those looking to earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older.

Interested applicants may view opportunities, as well as job descriptions and basic requirements for each position, at dollywoodjobs.com. Applicants can signify their interest in a position by following the online instructions to complete the application process. Technical support will be available at the hiring events to assist applicants in the process if needed.

From part-time positions for students to full-time careers with advancement opportunities, working at Dollywood may very well become a lifetime home for those looking for a position that means “a little more.” Positions are available at each of the company’s properties, with most event attendees being hired on the spot with a position for the 2026 season at Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, or Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including 100% free tuition through Herschend’s GROW U. program, access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. Hosts are provided a free lunch every working shift and also take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program, which provides free or reduced admission to a large number of regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Dollywood also pays a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at an Upwards-affiliated provider. Numerous opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College.