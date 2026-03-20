Celebtrate the winners — Recognizing achievement. Amplifying impact. Thank you, AEI community.

This year’s Amusement Expo International wasn’t just about what’s next for our industry—it was about recognizing the people and companies who set new standards and lead by example.

Please join us in congratulating this year’s outstanding AAMA and AMOA award recipients, who continue to raise the bar for excellence:

AAMA Award Honorees:

Manufacturer of the Year: Bandi Namco Amusement America, Inc.

Distributor of the Year: Shaffer Distributing Company

Supplier of the Year: Rhode Island Novelty

Allied Member of the Year: Pinnacle Entertainment Group

FEC of the Year: Star Lanes Polaris – Columbus, OH

AAMA Hall of Fame Inductees:

Al Bettelman

Allen Weisberg

David Cohen

Elliott Portnoy

Frank Pellegrini

Kane Fernandez

Linda Fernandez

Larry DeMar

Sam Westgate

Terry Moss

AMOA Innovator Award Winners

AMI Entertainment for AMI Spectra

for AMI Spectra Amusement Connect for Business Analytics

for Business Analytics EDC Remote.com for Max the Cap Dart App

AMOA Operator’s Choice Awards

AMI Entertainment – AMI Spectra

– AMI Spectra Incredible Technologies – Silver Strike Bowling: League Night

AEI thrives because of leaders like you—but the true winners are those who are helped by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.

Thanks to your generosity and participation in our 50/50 raffle, we raised $11,000 in just two days to help families receive the support they need during critical times.