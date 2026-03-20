Celebtrate the winners — Recognizing achievement. Amplifying impact. Thank you, AEI community.

This year’s Amusement Expo International wasn’t just about what’s next for our industry—it was about recognizing the people and companies who set new standards and lead by example.
Please join us in congratulating this year’s outstanding AAMA and AMOA award recipients, who continue to raise the bar for excellence:
AAMA Award Honorees:
- Manufacturer of the Year: Bandi Namco Amusement America, Inc.
- Distributor of the Year: Shaffer Distributing Company
- Supplier of the Year: Rhode Island Novelty
- Allied Member of the Year: Pinnacle Entertainment Group
- FEC of the Year: Star Lanes Polaris – Columbus, OH
AAMA Hall of Fame Inductees:
- Al Bettelman
- Allen Weisberg
- David Cohen
- Elliott Portnoy
- Frank Pellegrini
- Kane Fernandez
- Linda Fernandez
- Larry DeMar
- Sam Westgate
- Terry Moss
AMOA Innovator Award Winners
- AMI Entertainment for AMI Spectra
- Amusement Connect for Business Analytics
- EDC Remote.com for Max the Cap Dart App
AMOA Operator’s Choice Awards
- AMI Entertainment – AMI Spectra
- Incredible Technologies – Silver Strike Bowling: League Night
AEI thrives because of leaders like you—but the true winners are those who are helped by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.
Thanks to your generosity and participation in our 50/50 raffle, we raised $11,000 in just two days to help families receive the support they need during critical times.