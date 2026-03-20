Fire destroys T.J. Schmidt & Company maintenance building; carnival to open on schedule

STANDISH, Mich. — Fire destroyed one of the maintenance facilities of T.J. Schmidt & Company on Thursday, March 12. No injuries were reported.

The Schmidt and Burtch families, operators of the carnival company, posted an online statement which – in part- said: “We would like to sincerely thank all of you who reached out following the fire at one of our winter maintenance facilities. Your support, encouragement, and offers of assistance have meant a great deal to our entire organization.

“We want to reassure our valued business partners across the fair and festival industry, as well as the thousands of guests who join us each summer, that we have a comprehensive plan in place for the 2026 season and beyond. Our partners and guests can continue to expect the same, company-wide, superior standards: exceptional customer care, a safe and family-friendly environment, and exciting high-quality midway experience that defines our organization as ‘Michigan’s Family Fun Midway.'”

T.J. Schmidt & Company opens its 2026 season April 24 to 26 at the Maple Syrup Festival, Vermontville, Michigan.