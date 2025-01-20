Discover Sacoa’s Game-Changing Innovations at IAAPA FEC Summit 2025!

Sacoa Cashless System, the global leader in cashless systems for family entertainment centers (FECs), is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of the highly anticipated IAAPA FEC Summit 2025, taking place from January 19 to 21 at The Westin in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As a distinguished sponsor, Sacoa invites all attendees to visit their space in the Sponsors Zone, where they can learn about the new and innovative solutions and updates Sacoa offers to help FEC operators grow their businesses, such as the K5 Kiosk, the all-new Redemption Kiosk, Redemption 2, KwikPay, Time Tracker, and more.

This unique event brings together industry professionals from around the world to share best practices, explore the latest trends, and enjoy an experience filled with fun, connections, and excitement.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry experts and discover how Sacoa can transform your business. See you in New Orleans!