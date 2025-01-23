Six Flags Over Georgia to spotlight state’s Gold Rush history with new thrill ride

MABLETON, Georgia — Six Flags Over Georgia will open this spring with a new family attraction, Georgia Gold Rusher. The first-of-its-kind ride combines high-speed adventure and soaring elevation with free-spinning gondola seating and dynamic water features.

“Georgia Gold Rusher hearkens back to a nostalgic era of our park, where thematic storytelling was at the forefront of everything we did,” said General Manager Greg Fuller. “This revolutionary attraction and the investments made throughout the park will help enhance our guest experience around every turn.”

Unique ride elements include:

Spinning gondola seating with guests facing outward

590 feet of U-shaped track

Multiple high-speed launches

Speeds of up to 60 miles per hour

144-foot peak

Dynamic water element featuring a scenic splash

Inspired by Georgia’s historic 1885 gold rush, Georgia Gold Rusher introduces guests to the eccentric prospector William “Willy” Gibson—a clever, young entrepreneur with a mischievous streak—and brings a rich new narrative to this exciting experience.

The story of Gibson and his hydraulic mining machine, told by immersive theming and scenic elements like a mining sled and mine cart as well as additional décor and signage, extends beyond the ride itself and integrates seamlessly into the Lickskillet section of the park. Lickskillet, which was the park’s first major expansion in 1968, calls back to the mining towns of old.

Originally announced with the name Georgia Surfer, Georgia Gold Rusher’s new name and reimagined theming is part of the park’s renewed investment in overall guest experience. Enhancements in dining, décor, storytelling, retail and park décor will accompany the new attraction in beloved areas of the park, including Lickskillet, Retro USA and Promenade.

Guests can experience Georgia Gold Rusher all season with an active Season Pass. Currently, 2025 Silver Passes are on sale for only $49 and includes unlimited fun all season long, free parking, food and merchandise discounts and access to Hurricane Harbor Atlanta. To purchase a 2025 Season Pass and learn more about Georgia Gold Rusher, guests should visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.