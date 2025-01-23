Game on! Morey’s Piers promotes Mike Weimar to new director of games operations role

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Waterparks, a leading amusement and water park destination in the Mid-Atlantic region, today announced the creation of a new Director of Games Operations position and the promotion of long-time Games Manager Mike Weimar to this key role.

Weimar, a seasoned amusement industry veteran with over 20 years of dedicated service to Morey’s Piers, will now oversee the overall management, including budgets, expenses and revenue of the park’s expansive Games program, which boasts over 30 thrilling games across three iconic piers.

In his previous role as Senior Manager of Games for the past 15 years, Weimar played a pivotal role in all aspects of Games operations, including meticulous inventory management, comprehensive staff training, prize flash, and driving overall success.

This new leadership position was established in recognition of Mike’s contributions, from representing Morey’s externally on the New Jersey Amusement Association Board of Directors, to being an integral part of the team that conceptualized and brought to life the popular and now nationally available, Sunny Seagull plush.

Will Morey, President and CEO stated, “Mike’s unwavering dedication and proven success within our Games department make him the ideal candidate for this leadership role. We are confident that under his expert guidance, the Games department will continue to flourish and provide our guests with unparalleled levels of entertainment.” Weimar expressed his enthusiasm for this exciting new chapter, stating, “I am deeply honored to be appointed Director of Games Operations at Morey’s Piers. I am committed to working collaboratively with our talented team to ensure we continue to deliver an unmatched level of fun and excitement to our guests for years to come.”